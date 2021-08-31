Full-Service Carrier Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates
Full-service carrier market is segmented by aircraft type, connectivity, services, application, and regionPORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service carrier market is comprised of carriers that offer passengers various in-flight facilities, such as but not limited to variety of food and beverages, in-flight entertainment options, luxuries, blankets headphones and pillows. Full-service carriers have different types of seat arrangements which offer more convenience for the passengers in the aircraft. Primarily, full-service carrier serves several routes with inadequate traffic by help of central hubs in the region. Moreover, Full-service carriers help in reduction of passenger’s travel time and subsequent reduction in indirect costs associated with it.
The key players analyzed in the report include Etihad, Boeing Airbus, Turkish Airlines, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, IAG, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Delta.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented cash crunch and liquidity shortage which negatively impacted the market growth of full-service carrier market.
Transportation industry was one of the worst hit industry by the pandemic restrictions and prohibition on travel, being a giant contributor for transportation industry aviation industry also faced notable loss in business.
The disruption of supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak created huge trouble for manufacturers and suppliers in the full-service carrier market.
Strict regulations levied for maximum occupancy in aircrafts during the pandemic led to lower revenue generation per flight.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Growth in international trade and tourism, increase in air passenger traffic, and rise in per capita income globally are the factors that act as driver for full-service carrier market. However, atypical growth in market share of low-cost carriers (LCCs) restricts the growth of full-service carrier market. However, enhanced convenience for the customer and better connectivity presents new pathways for the industry.
The full-service carrier market trends are as follows:
Growth in international trade and tourism
Aviation industry provides the fastest means to travel to distant places which makes it beneficial for global businesses. For sustenance of international trade and tourism, full-service carrier industry provides the vitally required accessibility. For instance, Boeing 747-8i operated by Lufthansa can travel at top speed up to 988 km/h at 35,000 feet and makes long distance travel a pleasure not an adventure. Lufthansa offers new flatbed business class seat on the upper deck of 2-2 configuration and on the main deck it offers 2-2-2 configuration, in the economy class individual television monitors are equipped for the entertainment of the passengers. Full-service carrier market demand is escalated by the need to support the growing international trade and tourism industry.
Increase in air passenger traffic
Decrease in overall costs associated with air travel and huge competition in aviation industry, fares of full-service carrier market fell down considerably. Affordable fares significantly increase air passenger traffic and directly boosts the full-service carrier market. For instance, in 2018, the total global passenger traffic was of 8.8 billion passengers grew a 6.4% rise when compared to previous year. Faster growth was observed in international passenger traffic than domestic passenger traffic which is 6.7% growth versus 5.5% growth respectively. Growth in air passenger traffic stimulates growth of the full-service carrier market.
