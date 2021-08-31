Automotive Connectors Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Automotive connectors market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by product, connectivity, application.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Connectors Market Outlook 2027 -Connectors are electromechanical components, which are utilized to connect electric circuits. In the automotive industry, connectors are used to connect electrical devices and wires in automotive equipment. Vehicle electrification has registered a very high growth rate, which has boosted the demand for connectors. In addition, the market is driven majorly by the rise in demand for security needs in automobiles. Moreover, with increase in theft of automobiles, there is an increased need for security systems in automotive, which further boosts the growth of the automotive connectors market.Browse Full Report with TOC @The key players analyzed in the report include Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd, Molex, ERNI International AG, Yazaki Corporation, and China Auto Electronics Group Limited.COVID-19 scenario analysis:The automobile sector is one the most affected sectors due to COVID-19 as the production of vehicles has been affected due to the lockdown implemented at the global level.The market is expected to witness substantial growth after the pandemic as many companies have started engaging with costumers while giving some attractive offers.COVID-19 pandemic has forced the automotive industry to re-think its business.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysisIncrease in safety & security in automobiles and rise in number of heavy-duty vehicles are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, lack of standard protocols in the development of automotive connectors, reliability & durability of connectors, and lack of skilled worker are the key factors that restrain the growth of the market. However, growth in demand for high-performance vehicles has been witnessed, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global automotive connectors market.The automotive connectors market trends are as follows:Increase in safety & security in automobilesThe automotive connector market has the largest share in safety & security application, which is estimated to grow over the forecast period. Connectors used as advanced safety systems are deployed in Antilock Braking System (ABS), airbags, vehicles immobilizers, etc. In addition, with the increase in vehicle theft, there is a high demand for automotive connectors for safety systems.Request for Customization of this Report @Increase in number of heavy-duty vehiclesIncrease in demand for better & efficient transportation across the globe has enabled vehicle manufacturers to develop and introduce innovative vehicles for all-condition performance. Therefore, this has enabled automotive component manufacturers to develop improved and efficient components to be installed in vehicles. This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive connectors market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the market share.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years. 