Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the refractive surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.79 billion in 2020 to $0.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. A significant driving factor for the growth of refractive surgery devices and equipment market is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders.

Request For A Sample For The Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2600&type=smp

The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct the refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia or astigmatism.

Trends In The Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs. The new corneal refractive surgical techniques such as femtosecond corneal surgery technique, pseudophakic intraocular lenses, intraocular rings and segments, and corneal stiffening techniques such as collagen crosslinking may impact the market significantly. For instance, the intrastromal femtosecond laser assisted lenticular corneal excision (Flex-Smile) technique has been found to be very effective for myopic cases of up to 10 diopters with astigmatism up to 3. Also, the advanced femtosecond laser surgical instruments have many unique features such as complete surgical control down to the micron in terms of diameter, depth and edge angle, fast flap creation.

Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product type, end user, application and geography.

By Product Type: Microkeratome, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, YAG Lasers

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics

By Application: Astigmatism, Near-Sightedness, Farsightedness

By Geography: The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refractive-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refractive surgery devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global refractive surgery devices and equipment global market, refractive surgery devices and equipment global market share, refractive surgery devices and equipment market players, refractive surgery devices and equipment market segments and geographies, refractive surgery devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The refractive surgery devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Vision Care Devices And Equipment, Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment, Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-global-market-report

Dry Eye Medication Market - By Prescription Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs) By Drug Variation (Branded, Generic) By Type Of Product (Aqueous, Evaporative, Aqueous And Evaporative) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) By Delivery System (Liquid, Gel, Ointment, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-eye-medication-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/