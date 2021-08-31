Under-Vehicle Surveillance Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2027
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under-Vehicle Surveillance Market Outlook 2027 -
Under vehicle inspection system is used to detect threats such as bombs that are hidden underneath vehicles. Cameras help in capturing images of the undercarriage of the vehicle for manual or automated visual inspection by security personnel or systems. Under-vehicle inspection systems can be permanent (embedded in the road), fixed (attached to the road's surface), or portable (mobile). Under-vehicle surveillance system generally consists of imaging systems mounted on a roadway and used at facility access points, particularly at secure facilities. Thus, these systems help in providing protection to the vehicles and leads to the growth of the market in near future.
The key players analyzed in the report include Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, COMM-PORT Technologies, Law Enforcement Associates, SecuScan, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS
UAV manufacturers worldwide are struggling to meet production deadlines as the coronavirus continues to impact Chinese electronic component manufacturing industries.
A growing number of component suppliers worldwide are also experiencing slowdowns or shutdowns in response to the COVID-19.
Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the speed of production due to social distancing will restart at only when situation is stable.
After the outbreak of COVID-19, many technology sectors are facing new challenges in the supply chain.
Disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19 have slowed down the shipments of UAVs to major markets across the globe.
Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
The significant factors impacting the growth of under-vehicle surveillance market are favorable government regulations and increased use of surveillance software’s. However, high cost of system regulations and technological advancements in autonomous cars hamper the growth of the automotive under-vehicle surveillance market. On the other hand, safety measures, and increasing demand of surveillance will fuel demand in the market.
Favorable government regulations
Government policies and regulations regarding inspection of the car has resulted in the increase demand of under-vehicle surveillance market. Moreover, this inspection provides safety to the people and places. Thus, safety leads to the growth of the market in near future.
Increased use of surveillance software
High penetration of vehicle surveillance market in developing countries has increased the demand of the under-vehicle surveillance market. Moreover, technological software has resulted in easy inspection of the vehicles for the purpose of safety. This leads to the growth of the market in near future.
