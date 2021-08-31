Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market - By Drug Class, By End User, By Drug Type And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030 Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market size reached a value of nearly $7.53 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $7.53 trillion in 2020 to $8.64 trillion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 and reach $11.44 trillion in 2030. Rising adoption of e-cigs will increase the number of asthma patients in the forecast period, which in turn is expected to drive the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market during this period.

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs which are used to prevent and treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Trends In The Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

Companies in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market are increasingly developing bioelectric medicines for the treatment of asthma patients. Bioelectronic Medicine focuses on electrical signaling in the nervous system to tackle a wide range of chronic diseases using miniaturized, implantable devices that can modify electrical signals that pass along nerves in the body, including irregular or altered impulses that occur in many illnesses. In July 2020, electroCore, Inc., a US based bioelectronic medicine company, received FDA approval for nerve stimulator for asthma patients which were potentially affected by the novel coronavirus. Moreover, probiotics are gaining popularity in the market of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs for the treatment of patients with asthma. Probiotics can enhance the host immune system through the gut ecosystem and could be beneficial for the treatment of allergic diseases such as asthma. For example, in November 2020, Activated Probiotics, an Australia based company manufacturing premium probiotic products, announced that they are expanding their range and developing probiotic products for the treatment of asthma.

Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segments:

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is further segmented based on drug class, end user, distribution channel, therapy, route of administration, age group, prescription, drug type and geography.

By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Combination Drugs

By End User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

By Distribution Channel: General Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers

By Therapy: Preventive, Curative

By Route of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

By Age Group: Below 5, 5-14, 15-60, Above 60

By Prescription: Prescription, Over The Counter (OTC)

By Drug Type: Branded, Generic

By Geography: The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market share, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market players, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market segments and geographies, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

