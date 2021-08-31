Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the liposomal drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $3.30 billion in 2020 to $3.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the liposomal drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

The liposomal drug delivery devices market consists of sales of liposomal drug delivery devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture liposomal drug delivery devices. Liposomes are microscopic colloidal spheres that are used to deliver drug molecules to the site of action. Liposomal drug delivery devices are used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, and home care settings.

Trends In The Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Several big companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and new product development, which is likely to become a major trend in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. Various companies are coming together to develop liposomal drug delivery systems to expand their product portfolio and operations worldwide. For instance, in June 2018, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania engaged in manufacturing drug delivery systems, signed a license agreement with LipoCure to manufacture pain management products using the company’s liposome drug delivery technology. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops pharmaceuticals products for pain management using new drug delivery systems.

Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments:

The global liposomal drug delivery devices market is further segmented based on type, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Others

By Application: Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global liposomal drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Organizations Covered: Fudan-Zhangjiang, Pacira, Johnson and Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Luye Pharma, CSPC, Ipsen (Onivyde), Teva Pharmaceutical, Sigma-Tau Group, Sun Pharmaceutical, T&T Scientific Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

