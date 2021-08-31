Global Radiotherapy Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Radiotherapy Devices Market 2021-2030

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the radiotherapy devices market size is expected to grow from $5.44 billion in 2020 to $5.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Technological advancement is anticipated to drive the demand for the radiotherapy devices market

The radiotherapy devices market consists of sales of radiotherapy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture radiotherapy devices. Radiotherapy devices are used in cancer treatment by using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Radiotherapy Devices Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend in the radiotherapy devices market and is gaining significant popularity in the market. Incorporation of AI innovation in disease care is expected to improve the exactness and speed of analysis, help clinical dynamics, and lead to better results. For instance, in September 2019, Varian Medical Systems, a US-based manufacturer of radiation oncology medical devices, launched Ethos artificial intelligence radiotherapy device. The traditional treatment arranging process takes days to make an improved radiation treatment conveyance plan; however, the new AI advancements are helping to speed up this procedure. AI is also expected to include deep learning applications in treatment planning, clinical decision support, and automated image-guided adaptive radiation therapy and genomic/radio-biologic data mining, thus supporting the growth of the market.

Global Radiotherapy Devices Market Segments:

The global radiotherapy devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices, Linear Accelerator Devices, Proton Therapy Devices

By Application: Skin Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others

By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Oncological Treatment Centers

By Geography: The global radiotherapy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radiotherapy devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global radiotherapy devices market, radiotherapy devices market share, radiotherapy devices market players, radiotherapy devices market segments and geographies, radiotherapy devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The radiotherapy devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Radiotherapy Devices Market Organizations Covered: Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., C.R.Bard Inc., IBA Ion Beam Applications SA, Koniklijike Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig, IsoRay, Inc., GE Healthcare, Vision RT Ltd., RaySearch Laboratories AB, Theragenics Corp, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited, Neusoft Medical Sysytems Co. Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Pototon Therapy Inc, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., P-Cure Ltd., Provision Healthcare LLC, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Theragenics Corporation, Viewray Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Miranda Medical, Nordion Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Curium.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

