Blackstrap Molasses Market size is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackstrap molasses has been majorly used for alcohol production through the process of ethanol fermentation. Ethanol fermentation is also called as alcoholic fermentation, which produces raw alcohol and is then distributed to consumable alcohol producing companies. Blackstrap molasses has witnessed significant growth owing to its diversified uses in various industries such as food and beverages, cosmetic, fertilizers, skin care and animal feed industries. For instance, in food and beverages industries, blackstrap molasses is used as a sweetening agent in baking products and it is used as a coloring agent in food services industries. Growing use of blackstrap molasses in food and beverages and rising popularity of its benefits among the consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the blackstrap molasses market during the forecast period 2021–2027.The blackstrap molasses market size was valued at $12,889.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.Blackstrap molasses has been majorly used for ethanol fermentation to produce raw alcohol and it is accounted for 38% of the blackstrap molasses market, but as it is considerable source of vitamins and minerals, and cost-effective, its increasingly being used for animal feed, which is expected to boost the demand for blackstrap molasses.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Blackstrap Molasses Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5944?reqfor=covid Blackstrap molasses form cane is composed of roughly 55% sucrose and other sugars, 20% water, 15% organic non-sugars, and 10% ash. Blackstrap molasses finds enormous applications in the various industries such as Animal feed, cosmetic, food and beverages, fertilizer and skin care. For instance, there is opportunity for much expansion of the use of inedible molasses as livestock feed in periods of ample supply. Use of molasses as feed has expanded sharply in recent years while its use for making industrial alcohol has declined.Exploration of the blackstrap molasses in the cosmetic industries has given rise for the growth of the blackstrap molasses market during the forecast period. Viscous nature and vital sources for the minerals, blackstrap molasses is used for the cosmetic and skin care products. Growing trend of use of plant-based organic fertilizers has boosted the demand for blackstrap molasses. It is a considerable source of calcium, which makes it useful for soil fertility. Decaying soil fertility, low productivity of farm are major attributes to use plants based organic fertilizers, which likely to boost the blackstrap molasses market demand through fertilizer application segment.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5944 The players operating in the global blackstrap molasses market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Allied Old English, Inc., Crosby's Molasses and More, B&G Foods, Inc., Meridian Foods Limited, Zook Molasses Company, ED&F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients, and Buffalo Molasses. 