Hydraulic Press Machines Market Worth $21,089.2 Million by 2025 | By Type, Application & Industry Vertical

Owing to surge in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries such as automotive and aerospace drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021

Hydraulic press (also known as Bramah press) is a machine that generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure. The working of hydraulic press machine is based on Pascals law, which states that intensity of pressure is transmitted equally in all directions through a mass of fluid at rest.The hydraulic press machines market size was valued at $14,293.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Hydraulic Press machine generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure, and is used for press work application such as blanking, punching, coining, trimming, and others. In hydraulic press, the pressure is generated throughout an enclosed cylinder, in which hydraulic pressure is converted into kinetic energy of piston, which in turn produces shear stress between die and punch, which cuts or presses the metal. These machines are used for the for transforming metallic objects into sheets and making powders for pharmaceutical & medical industries.Top 10 Market PlayersGreenerd Press & Machine Co.Beckwood PressSchuler GroupBetenbender Manufacturing, Inc.DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KGEnerpac (Actuant Corporation)Fujian Haiyuan Automatic EquipmentsJapan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.P.J.Hare LimitedFrench Oil Mill MachineryKey Market SegmentsBy TypeC-Frame Hydraulic PressH-Frame Hydraulic PressBench Frame Hydraulic Press4-Column Hydraulic PressOthersBy ApplicationForgingMoldingPunchingStampingLaminatingOthersBy Industry VerticalAerospaceManufacturingAutomotiveMetalsCeramicOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA