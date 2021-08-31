Hydraulic Press Machines Market Worth $21,089.2 Million by 2025 | By Type, Application & Industry Vertical
Owing to surge in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries such as automotive and aerospace drives the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic press (also known as Bramah press) is a machine that generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure. The working of hydraulic press machine is based on Pascals law, which states that intensity of pressure is transmitted equally in all directions through a mass of fluid at rest.
The hydraulic press machines market size was valued at $14,293.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.
Hydraulic Press machine generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure, and is used for press work application such as blanking, punching, coining, trimming, and others. In hydraulic press, the pressure is generated throughout an enclosed cylinder, in which hydraulic pressure is converted into kinetic energy of piston, which in turn produces shear stress between die and punch, which cuts or presses the metal. These machines are used for the for transforming metallic objects into sheets and making powders for pharmaceutical & medical industries.
Top 10 Market Players
Greenerd Press & Machine Co.
Beckwood Press
Schuler Group
Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc.
DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
Enerpac (Actuant Corporation)
Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments
Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.
P.J.Hare Limited
French Oil Mill Machinery
Key Market Segments
By Type
C-Frame Hydraulic Press
H-Frame Hydraulic Press
Bench Frame Hydraulic Press
4-Column Hydraulic Press
Others
By Application
Forging
Molding
Punching
Stamping
Laminating
Others
By Industry Vertical
Aerospace
Manufacturing
Automotive
Metals
Ceramic
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
