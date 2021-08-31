New study confirms air purifiers improve air quality by over 60 percent indoors
Recent research by leading air solution provider, Camfil with Spectrum Engineering highlights the effectiveness of air purifiers in cleaning unventilated spacesDUBLIN, IRELAND, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study (https://www.camfil.com/en/insights/case-studies/independent-testing-of-camfil-air-purifiers) by Ireland's largest air filtration provider, Camfil in conjunction with Spectrum Engineering has found Camfil's City M air purifiers can improve air quality and reduce aerosol concentrations indoors by over 60 percent. These findings come as the country prepares for a full reopening and children return to classrooms this week. Camfil is a leading clean air solutions provider that has over 50 year’s experience in clean air.
The quality study was conducted in Spectrum Engineering offices, both before and after the Camfil City M air purifier had been running for 60 minutes. The experiments found the City M air purifier was able to improve air quality by 63 percent for even the smallest airborne contaminants. Meanwhile the City M was also able to reduce aerosol concentrations by 98.2 percent after only a 20 minute period. These findings are significant as restrictions continue to lift, with indoor dining in full swing and thousands of unvaccinated children go back to school. Camfil believes clean air in the classroom could help schools and hospitality operate safely whilst avoiding any further lockdown. The research also found that the City M air purifier removed volatile organic compounds (emitted as gases from solids or liquids) from the enclosed area. The results of these experiments show that Camfil’s City M air purifier has the power to greatly reduce the presence of airborne particles that in some cases can prove life threatening.
These findings are significant as on 30 April 2021, the WHO declared COVID-19 is transmitted mostly through the inhalation of airborne aerosols within close range. Camfil’s air purifiers have the ability to reduce the spread of coronavirus while also tackling more long-standing health problems. Research by The European Environment Agency has shown air pollution is the single greatest environmental health risk in Europe. According to Camfil, High Efficiency Particulate Air filtration (HEPA) technologies are capable of greatly reducing the circulation of airborne particulate matter by over 99 percent.
Commenting on these findings, Paul Flanagan, Managing Director of Camfil Ireland said:
“With thousands of students heading back to school this week and many back into the office we have an opportunity to provide clean and safe indoor air for all. We have been actively committed to educating the public about the importance of clean air, and to providing top quality solutions to protect people, processes and the environment for decades. The past year and a half has made our mission and purpose more important than ever before, as the idea of clean air has become a top priority for people. We are determined to show people that installing HEPA filters onto buildings can and will decrease the risk of inhaling harmful pollutants. This study by Camfil and Spectrum Engineering is proof of that success."
Commenting on the study, Brian O'Connell, Managing Director of Spectrum Engineering added:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in requirements for air quality improvements from our clients across the country. These tests validate the use of air cleaners to help improve air quality in buildings and help protect people from airborne contaminants. We are proud to be working with Camfil to bring cleaner and safer air indoors to everyone across Ireland."
