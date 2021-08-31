Enriching Hip Hop and R&B with Rich and Magnetic Melodies: Rising Artist Leo Boyd Unveils Riveting New Single
Eclectic singer-songwriter Leo Boyd remains driven to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming an icon, creating a diverse and memorable portfolio of singles.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinventing Hip Hop and R&B with a unique and characteristic flavor, dynamic artist Leo Boyd is set to stun listeners once again, as he shares another stirring single with the world. Having released on March 31st, 2021, the new single aptly titled, “SHOUT OUTS” involves the collective musical brilliance of Leo Boyd, along with manager Touchroad and talented producer Tokyio Shrympz.
With sensory and captivating songwriting blended with hip and catchy rhythms, Leo Boyd’s magnetic musical compositions stand out in the tried and tested world of Rap. More than anything, the eclectic artist’s new release showcases an original, raw, and authentic approach. This remains complemented seamlessly by vivid and colorful imagery to make listeners fall in love with the artist’s brand of Hip Hop and his carefully crafted world.
“What makes the song unique is the melody and the passion behind the song,” says Leo Boyd, reaffirming his musical inspirations and drive to make sensory compositions.
Visit Leo Boyd’s website to check out/download/buy the artist’s music and follow him on social media to stay up to date with each new release. Feel free to reach out to the artist for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
An up-and-coming Hip Hop and R&B artist, Leo Boyd is set to break into the musical world, inspiring listeners with a diverse and memorable musical aesthetic. Always moved by the stirring power of music to touch lives, the artist was always moved to follow his passion and become an icon in the industry.
Hailing from Bronx in New York, the talented singer-songwriter has been making original musical compositions for less than a year but remains motivated to craft a uniquely impressive musical imprint. Initially, Leo Boyd was a dancer who would go around sharing his expression from one bar to another, however, the artist soon decided to pursue his passion- music. With each new release, the artist hopes to go viral, and follow whatever has been written for him in his life’s voyage.
Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LEOBOYD123
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialeoboyd/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCRNP3JABEZGN0dJQgrLurYQ
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/TfbpvzfDqBcG9vDS8
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1IUsYddc4o4N3xUqllOtiP
Leo Boyd - SHOUT OUT (Official Audio)