Reveling in the Ups and Downs of Life with Intoxicating Rap Beats: Rising Artist Ismail Bey Unveils New Single
With his inspiring new single, aspiring artist Ismail Bey is channeling his musical passion to empower listeners to enjoy and appreciate every moment of life.SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An up-and-coming singer and songwriter, Ismail Bey is sending ripples through the world with his music. Set to soar and make a name for himself in the music industry, this rising artist is set to be the next big name in Rap. With expressive lyrics that paint pictures across intoxicating beats, Ismail Bey’s music is designed to shake the soul.
With the release of his latest single, “We Up”, this down South artist brings a unique style of music to the rap industry. With uplifting lyrics and feel-good beats, Ismail Bey makes music that people can relate to and be inspired by. “We Up” is a captivating song designed to make listeners develop a positive outlook on the ups and downs of life, which is what Bey believes music is all about.
“My inspiration comes from my heart and soul,” says Ismail Bey about his creative process, “I create good music that is about the trials and tribulations of real life.”
About
Born on April 18th, 1988, Ismail Bey is a unique upcoming rap artist and songwriter who grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi. As a young boy, his passion for music was inspired by the likes of Tupac, Master P and 8ball & MjG. Since his move to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2014 to further pursue his rap career, he has written and recorded over 40 songs and performed at music venues in the Town Cites. Inspired by recent rap artists like Lil Boosie, Webbie, Yo Gotti and Plies, this down South artist brings a unique style of music to the rap industry. His charismatic personality brings an intoxicating stage presence that touches everyone in the room. He is always working on new music and collaborating with artists from all over the country, so stay tuned for more inspiring music from Ismail Bey.
