CR2 recognised by Celent as one of the leading players in Corporate Banking report

This latest Corporate Digital Banking Platforms report published by Celent, August 2021, (EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition) is targeted at banks looking to enhance their corporate digital banking offering by partnering with a solutions provider and positions CR2 (www.CR2.com) as a leading player in the market.

Corporate Banking continues to play a dominant role for banks. Banks looking to capture a greater share of the corporate banking wallet must think carefully about their investment decisions in order to ensure they meet their clients’ unique demands for ease of use, flexibility and convenience. To improve client satisfaction from a technology perspective, banks must first start with an overall digital strategy for corporate banking. Banks that want to attract and retain a substantial piece of a business customer’s banking business must continue to invest in the technology infrastructure required to deliver a broad array of products across multiple corporate banking product segments.

The report profiles the leading vendors in the market and applies the ABC Vendors view to their analysis – Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality and Customer Base and Support. It highlights CR2’s highly rated out of the box functionality capabilities.

“CR2’s Digital Banking Platform provides configurable off-the-shelf functionality spanning multiple lines of business, including retail, SME, corporate, private, agency and digital financial inclusion”.

A version of this report, which details CR2's performance in this analysis, is available to download at Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition 2021

