Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,340 in the last 365 days.

CR2 recognised by Celent as one of the leading players in Corporate Banking report

This latest Corporate Digital Banking Platforms report published by Celent, August 2021, (EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition) is targeted at banks looking to enhance their corporate digital banking offering by partnering with a solutions provider and positions CR2 (www.CR2.com) as a leading player in the market. 

Corporate Banking continues to play a dominant role for banks.  Banks looking to capture a greater share of the corporate banking wallet must think carefully about their investment decisions in order to ensure they meet their clients’ unique demands for ease of use, flexibility and convenience. To improve client satisfaction from a technology perspective, banks must first start with an overall digital strategy for corporate banking. Banks that want to attract and retain a substantial piece of a business customer’s banking business must continue to invest in the technology infrastructure required to deliver a broad array of products across multiple corporate banking product segments.

The report profiles the leading vendors in the market and applies the ABC Vendors view to their analysis – Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality and Customer Base and Support. It highlights CR2’s highly rated out of the box functionality capabilities.

CR2’s Digital Banking Platform provides configurable off-the-shelf functionality spanning multiple lines of business, including retail, SME, corporate, private, agency and digital financial inclusion”.  

A version of this report, which details CR2’s performance in this analysis, is available to download at Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition 2021 (https://bit.ly/3kGhWPw).

If you would like more information, visit www.CR2.com or would like to arrange an interview please contact Nigel Sutton at +353 (0)873 92 92 90 or email nige@seventeen59pr.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CR2.

About CR2: CR2 (www.CR2.com) provide banks with Digital, Self-Service and Payment solutions to grow their business, optimise their customer service cost and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Headquartered in Ireland, CR2 is enabling over 100 banks in 60 countries to seamlessly connect and engage with their customers on the most critical banking channels today. CR2 is recognised as one of the leading players in Celent’s Corporate Digital Banking Platforms Report, 2021.

You just read:

CR2 recognised by Celent as one of the leading players in Corporate Banking report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.