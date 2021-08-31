Tawnee Chasny Writes of New Beginnings, Lost Memories, and Defeating Evil Forces in Hit Novel “Carlton: Down Sized”
The adventurous journey of an unemployed man’s fate and his mysterious encounter with the bad guys will take readers on a roller-coaster ride.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Carlton: Down Sized,” penned by Tawnee Chasny, is a quick read and venturesome-filled story of a man who was once at the peak of his prime but found himself spiraling all the way down to the bottom.
In the prologue, the narrative starts strong with the main character, Carlton, lost and troubled, standing at the edge of a cliff. This particular scene grips readers with Carlton's relatable feeling of hopelessness and aimlessness. He was laid off from a company to whom he dedicated a decade of his life. Unwilling to succumb to despair, he sells all his belongings, packs his bag, and drives north on the coast towards Washington to visit relatives and see which way things go with his life.
The freedom and exhilaration he felt on the road were brief and fleeting, and his life does a complete turn-around as if what happened to him was not enough. He is an eye-witness to a robbery and murder case. However, he wakes and finds himself with no memory of who he is, where he's supposed to go, and what he has just witnessed.
According to Tawnee's husband, Kennar, the author's intentional gimmick comes down to caring and sharing or being there when needed, especially when you have the tools to help somebody. Tawnee's message manifests in the help and support Carlton received from the community that rescues him and helps him recover his lost memories.
The great mind behind the story, Tawnee, is a passionate storyteller. The sceneries during her travels up the coast in their motorhome to visit relatives in Portland, Oregon, served as her backdrop for the novel's story. Despite having passed on, Tawnee’s message and influence live through her stories and her husband.
To know more about the book and the brilliance behind it, visit www.authordonnachasny.com.
