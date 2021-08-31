Digital applications for on-body devices discussed at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference 2021
SMi Group reports: The latest innovations in digital health and on-body drug delivery for the pharmaceutical industryLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming conference in October will consider key developments in the wearable injectors field, including the enhanced demand for on-body injectors and digitalised health as the pandemic highlights the need for self-administered at-home care, managing sustainability in the field, and opportunities for development in oncology.
Overcoming the Divide Between Telemedicine and Clinic with High-fidelity Data and Low Impact Devices
•Contemporary medicine has become increasingly reliant on cutting edge tools and treatments which are built out within large medical centers - requiring patients to come to the care they need
•This care model is not adequate for those whom are disadvantaged by traditional health disparities, those whom are aging in place and, evidenced by the global pandemic, those whom we need to reduce the probability of acquiring a communicable disease
•The National Cancer Institute and, more broadly, the U.S. National Institutes of Health have been developing and funding initiatives aimed at moving the needle towards bringing care-to-patient
•This session will focus on these efforts and the strategy behind them for the future of remote patient monitoring
Christopher Hartshorn, Program Director, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute of the U.S. National Institutes of Health
Digital Product Development - Connecting the team as well as the device
•Case Study: Illustrating how the development process for digital medical devices requires effective collaboration across a wide range of technical disciplines
•The challenges that this can present
•Strategies to address these challenges
Chris Hurlstone, Director of Engineering, Team Consulting
Wearable injectors and digital applications
•How to reconcile the areas drug development, medical device and advanced digital applications
•Development, LCM and regulatory strategy, from data collection to medical devices
Norbert Lauber, Head Autoinjector & Large Volume Delivery Systems, Novartis
