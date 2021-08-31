Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of K Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of K Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:10 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, brandished a knife, and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect took the property then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, 32 year-old Darvelle Gordon, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

