Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, August 27, 2021, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:31 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, August 27, 2021, 29 year-old Kevin Kyle, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

