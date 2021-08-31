Hot Runner Market Worth $5,241.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Owing to rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A hot runner system comprises an assembly of heated components including hot valves, nozzles, and gates that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and several heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.The global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5379 Hot runner systems are used for reducing wastage of plastic material that arise in the injection molding process. The utilization of a hot runner system increases molding efficiency by offering reduced cycle time, and decrease in labor, material, and energy costs. It also adds significantly to consistency and quality of part, and permits additional flexibility for molding automation.Top 10 Key Market PlayersBarnes Group Inc.CACO Pacific CorporationEWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.Fast Heat UK LimitedFisa CorporationGünther HeisskanaltechnikHusky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.INCOE CorporationINglass GroupMilacron Inc.Key BenefitsThe study provides an in-depth global hot runner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.A quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine its potential.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5379 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeValve gate hot runnerOpen gate hot runnerBy ApplicationAutomotive IndustryElectronic IndustryMedical IndustryPackaging IndustryOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5379