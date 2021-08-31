Hot Runner Market Worth $5,241.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Owing to rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hot runner system comprises an assembly of heated components including hot valves, nozzles, and gates that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and several heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

The global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5379

Hot runner systems are used for reducing wastage of plastic material that arise in the injection molding process. The utilization of a hot runner system increases molding efficiency by offering reduced cycle time, and decrease in labor, material, and energy costs. It also adds significantly to consistency and quality of part, and permits additional flexibility for molding automation.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Barnes Group Inc.
CACO Pacific Corporation
EWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.
Fast Heat UK Limited
Fisa Corporation
Günther Heisskanaltechnik
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
INCOE Corporation
INglass Group
Milacron Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth global hot runner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

A quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine its potential.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5379

Key Market Segments

By Type

Valve gate hot runner
Open gate hot runner

By Application

Automotive Industry
Electronic Industry
Medical Industry
Packaging Industry
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5379

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hot Runner Market Worth $5,241.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Hydraulic Press Machines Market Worth $21,089.2 Million by 2025 | By Type, Application & Industry Vertical
North America Roofing Market Worth $47,517.8 Million by 2025 | By Type, Material, Roof Type & Application
India Modular Switch Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2021-2027 By GM MODULAR, Koninklijke Philips
View All Stories From This Author