Compact Construction Equipment Market Worth $9,438 Million by 2023- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
The global compact construction equipment market is segmented into equipment, end-user industry, application, and region.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compact construction equipment are small in size, light in weight, highly efficient, and capable of performing multiple tasks as compared to heavy equipment. Growth in construction industry is the major driver for the incremented demand for compact construction equipment, as they are highly versatile, movable from one place to another, and easy to use.
The compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Rise in population and rapid urbanization further contribute to the developing construction industry. This in turn boosts the demand for compact construction equipment. However, the increase in production costs, dearth in skilled workforce, and fluctuations in fuel prices hinder the market growth.
Key Market Players
Caterpillar, Inc.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
JCB, Inc.
John Deere
King Machinery
Komatsu
Mustang
Sany
Volvo
XCMG
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
Key Market Segments
By Equipment
Backhoe Loader
Excavator
Skid Steer Loader
Telehandler
Track Loader
Others
By End-user Industry
Metals & Mining
Construction
Agriculture
Others
By Application
Loading
Excavation
Materials Handling
Lifting & Hoisting
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
