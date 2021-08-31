Medical Automation Technologies Market is Announce a Prominent CAGR growth of 9.6% From 2020 to 2027
The global medical automation technologies market is expected to grow USD 152 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 9.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Medical Automation Technologies Market by Automated Health Assessment And Monitoring (Telehealth Kiosks, Wearable Monitors, Automated Home Monitoring And Telemetry, Automated Drug Testing, Automated Eye Examination Devices), Automated Imaging And Image Analysis (Computer-Aided Detection, Automated Radiography And Fluoroscopy, Automated Skin Cancer Detection, Automated Microscopy, Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound, Endoscopic Capsules), Automated Prescription Formulation And Dispensing (Dispensing Machines, Packaging Machines, Intravenous Compounders), Automated Therapeutic nonsurgical Procedures (Automated Medical Delivery Systems, Automated Defibrillators), Medical Robotic And Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices (Surgical Navigation Systems, Intelligent Operating Rooms And Related Equipment, Surgical Robots, Surgical Planners And Simulators), region, global industry analysis, market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global Medical Automation Technologies market is expected to grow from USD 73 billion in 2019 to USD 152 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 9.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region is leading in this market, with India and China offering high growth potential for companies involved in marketing and development of automated solution for healthcare industries. Also, with growing elderly population, orthopaedic disease, life science research, clinical research and increasing cases of cardiovascular are the factors that propel medical automation technologies market in this region.
The major players of this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Baxter, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Swisslog, Tecan Group Ltd., Given Imaging Ltd. Accuray Incorporated, eScreen, DePuy Synthes, Ge Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corp., Danaher Corp., Dickinson & co., Brainlab AG, iCad INC.
Swiddlog highlighted its improved and new logistics dream team at modex, known as ItemPiQ, it’s the robotic single item picking solution pairs which delivers new levels of warehouse productivity.
The automated health assessment and monitoring segment includes telehealth kiosks, wearable monitors, automated home monitoring and telemetry, automated drug testing, and automated eye examination devices. The automated imaging and image analysis segment include computer-aided detection, Automated radiography and fluoroscopy, automated skin cancer detection, automated microscopy, automated whole-breast ultrasound, and endoscopic capsules. The automated prescription formulation and dispensing segment include dispensing machines, packaging machines, and intravenous compounders. The automated therapeutic nonsurgical procedures segment includes automated medical delivery systems, and automated defibrillators. The medical robotic and computer-assisted surgical devices segment includes surgical navigation systems, intelligent operating rooms and related equipment, surgical robots, and surgical planners and simulations. Surgical robots segment has an important growth. It’s an invasive surgery type which uses robotics for performing the surgical process. The robotic systems consist of miniaturized surgical instruments and are operated by surgeons, which are mounted on robotic are, therefore allowing the surgeons to complete the surgeries correctly.
There is a lot of investment by the venture capitalist in automation of healthcare, which drives its market. Increased use of point of care testing devices like HIV test kits, digital blood pressure monitors, glucose meters and pregnancy tests kits in pharmacies and laboratories.
Tax imposed on medical devices manufactures by government and demanding support procedures to launch new service or product by companies might hamper the market growth. But there is an opportunity for this market that is, the increasing demand of automation in many medical fields.
The global Medical Automation Technologies market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
The report can be customized as per client requirements.
