TOMORROW: In Alameda County, Governor Newsom to Highlight Vaccine Milestone, Ongoing Efforts to Encourage More Californians to Get Vaccinated

ALAMEDA COUNTY – In Alameda County tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference highlighting the state’s ongoing efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated – to date, over 80 percent of all eligible Californians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and up, the state continues its multi-pronged strategy to reach communities with lower vaccination rates amid the threat of the Delta variant.

California has put more shots in arms than any other state – administering over 47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine – and implemented first-in-the-nation vaccine measures, including requiring that workers in health care settings be fully vaccinated, as well as stricter requirements for visitors at health care facilities, and a standard that all school staff and all state workers either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. The state is encouraging local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol.

