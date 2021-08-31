Frozen Yogurt Market May See a Big Move by 2027 | Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen yogurt is obtained from dairy and non-dairy products. It is a cold serve widely used in the form of desserts. It is made from the fermentation of milk and widely used as a dessert for ease of digestion. The availability of natural flavors boosts the global demand for frozen yogurt in the market.
Market scope and structure analysis:
Market size available for years
2020–2027
Base year considered
2019
Forecast period
2021–2027
Forecast units
Value ($US)
Regions covered
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
Companies covered:
TCBY (US), Nestlé SA (Vevey, Switzerland), Menchie's (US), Kahala Franchising, L.L.C.(US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (India), Yogurt and Franchising, Inc. (US), Red Mango, LLC. (US), 16 Handles (US), Danone (France), Unilever (UK), Frosty Boy (Australia), Wells Enterprises (US), Twisted Frozen Yoghurt (Australia), and Chobani, LLC (US)
Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:
There is a high demand for nutritional food amidst the crisis, which boosts the requirement of frozen yogurt.
However, the impaired supply chain is not feasible enough to be used in the current scenario.
Many businesses are running through collaborations, hence facilitating the business to a large extent.
Focusing on expanding the online distribution channels can help to increase the sales post COVID-19.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
An increased shift of preference toward the vegan industry fuels the growth of the frozen yogurt market. The customization of food also propels its growth with an added advantage of ease of availability. The huge application of frozen yogurt is in the preparation of desserts like ice-cream, shakes, and confectionary, which also drives the growth of the market.
Rise in health consciousness coupled with high demand for healthy and nutritional food boosts the growth of the market. The introduction of natural flavors with an added advantage of taste, in the product portfolio is generating huge revenue.
Frozen yogurt does not contain cream and saturated fats as compared to ice-cream, hence it has gained traction. It does not contain calorie, other artificial ingredients and preservatives and contains only the essential bacteria needed for the fermentation of milk. It offers health benefits without added sugar. The price reasonability, standardisation of product, improvement in quality, investment in technology and innovation, continuous research & development and consumer’s preference for healthy food is helping the key market leaders to extend their global footprint.
The global frozen yogurt market trends are as follows:-
New product launches to flourish the market
The key market players are introducing new products with improved characteristics to uplift the overall functionality of the product. To gain competitive edge, their prime focus is on brand loyalty. As consumers are highly inclined toward the nutritional food, the key companies are considering this as a feasible methodology to create a wide customer base. The companies are generating an array of products for the lactose-intolerant people. They are diversifying their businesses through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures.
Surge in usage in industrial applications
Category
Conventional
Lactose-free
Product Type
Full Fat
Fat-free
Low Fat
Distribution Channel
Store-based
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Non Store-based
The increased usage of frozen yogurt in the beauty industries has expanded its growth to a large extent. The naturalness of frozen yogurt helps to lighten the skin tone and helps in fading the blemishes and removal of acne. So, many companies are coming up with frozen yogurt infused cosmetics to strengthen their market hold. They are utilized for healthy skin and other functionalities and are widely used in the preparation of eye shadows. The rise in mindfulness of buyers towards these personal care products is facilitating the global demand for frozen yogurt.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the frozen yogurt market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the frozen yogurt market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the frozen yogurt market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed frozen yogurt market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Frozen Yogurt Market Research Report:
What are the leading market players active in the frozen yogurt market?
What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
