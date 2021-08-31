Global Food Safety Testing Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global food safety testing market is expected to grow USD 31 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Food Safety Testing Market by Food Categories (Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Poultry & Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetable, Grains & Cereals), Technology (Rapid Assay, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Immunoassay, Microarrays, Biochip or biosensor, Chromatography, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Others), Contaminant (Pesticides, Toxins, Pathogens, GMO, others ), region, global industry analysis, market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global Food Safety Testing market is expected to grow from USD 17.2 billion in 2019 to USD 31 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 7.5 % during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe has the largest share in the market. As the countries in this region have many issues related to food safety from the past years, so strict policies have been made to implement complete food safety for public. North America also has a significant share in this market due to high competitiveness and technological advancement, which helps the business to expand. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the fastest growth in the forecasted years.
The major players of this market are Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Asure Quality Ltd., SGS S.A., Meriux NutriSciences, Intertek Group.
Eurofins Scientific launches testing solutions for detecting SARS-CoV-2 on Environmental surfaces, which includes test kids and RNA extraction on real-time RT-PCR for detecting SARS-CoV-2.
The food categories segment includes dairy products, processed foods, poultry & meat, seafood, fruits & vegetables, grains & cereals. The processed food and meat & meat products are the most dominant segments of this market. As these are used with many artificial ingredients to increase its shelf life. The technology segment includes rapid assay, flow cytometry, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, immunoassay, microarray, biochip or biosensor, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction and others. Immunoassay and PCR methods are the largest share segment. The contaminants segment includes pesticides, toxins, pathogens, GMO and others. Pathogen segment has the highest share and GMO is predicted to grow at a highest CARG rate in the forecasted years.
There are some key factors which helps the food safety market to grow and to restrain growth, such as stringent regulations forced in food industry, advancements in technology, packaged food products, food borne illness, increased globalization of food trade and rising demand of convenience can be some factors that helps to drive the market. Whereas, lack of infrastructure for food control might hamper the growth of the market.
The global Food Safety Testing market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
