MESA Launches PlantAndEquipment.News, The Digital Machinery News Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East Strategic Advertising (MESA) announces the launch of www.PlantAndEquipment.news, the digital news source for the heavy machinery and trucks industry. PlantAndEquipment.news joins MESA’s portfolio of leading brands covering the construction, trucks, and spare parts industries, including PlantAndEquipment.com and SerialBox.me.
Zayd Kuba, Managing Director of MESA, commented: “We started this project with the intention of not only providing construction machinery news, but also to enhance the user experience and to make it easier to find the information about equipment market insights within the Middle East and Africa.”
Visitors can stay updated on recent industry news, product launches, and new machinery trends for the construction and transportation markets. We also introduced a video news page highlighting new machinery models, dealer offerings and upcoming auction machinery catalogue.
With an emphasis in covering the Middle East and Africa, daily reports include the following segments: heavy equipment, semi-trucks, trailers, cranes, spare parts, asphalt & concrete plants, material handling equipment and more.
Visitors can view the latest digital Plant & Equipment magazine. The bi-monthly magazine has developed a strong customer base and a targeted print and digital distribution throughout the Middle East and Africa. The renowned magazines are featured in eight different digital publishing platforms and are emailed directly to a large subscribers database.
The strategic move enables PlantAndEquipment.com to solely focus on the growing digital marketplace whereas PlantAndEquipment.news will emphasize on the latest heavy equipment news.
The P&E team invites visitors to explore the new website which is now live.
OEMs, auctioneers, and dealers interested in advertising on the new website or Plant & Equipment magazine can contact us at info@plantandequipment.news.
Sam Karam
Plant And Equipment
pr@plantandequipment.com