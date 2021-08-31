Vehicle Break-ins / Stolen Vehicle / Stolen bicycle / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0935
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Putney, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Theft
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that
occurred in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers believe these
break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of 08/29/21. Several vehicles in
this area were broken into, the contents were gone through or taken.
The suspects were successful in stealing a 2014 red Subaru Crosstrek, this
vehicle was recovered the following day in Hinsdale New Hampshire. In this
vehicle there was a 2020 Ibis Ripmo V2 mountain bike, this bike has yet to be
recovered. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this mountain
bike please contact Trooper Roach at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600.
Picture of actual bike is included.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.