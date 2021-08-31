Vehicle Break-ins / Stolen Vehicle / Stolen bicycle / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0935

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Putney, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Theft

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that

occurred in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers believe these

break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of 08/29/21. Several vehicles in

this area were broken into, the contents were gone through or taken.

The suspects were successful in stealing a 2014 red Subaru Crosstrek, this

vehicle was recovered the following day in Hinsdale New Hampshire. In this

vehicle there was a 2020 Ibis Ripmo V2 mountain bike, this bike has yet to be

recovered. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this mountain

bike please contact Trooper Roach at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600.

Picture of actual bike is included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.