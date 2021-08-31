Textile Printing Machine Market Worth $13,988 Million by 2025 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis
The demand for textile printing machines is increasing rapidly, owing to surge in usage of digital textile printing.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textile printing machines are used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics. Increase in usage of digital textile printing, rise in demand for technical textile, development in fashion trends and increased spending on fashion apparels and others products are expected to drive the global textile printing machine market.
The textile printing machines market size was valued at $9.201 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $13,988 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.
However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the textile printing machines market.
The demand for textile printing machines is increasing rapidly, owing to surge in usage of digital textile printing. Moreover, speedy developments in fashion trends and rise in demand for technical textile contribute toward the growth of this market. Furthermore, technological developments and introduction of high-speed, single-pass large printers have led to the upgradation of conventional textile printing machines, which is expected to drive the market growth.
Top 10 Leading Players
AGFA-GEVAERT N.V.
Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)
Electronics for imaging Inc.
J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH
Konica Minolta Inc.
Kornit Digital Ltd.
MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GmbH
Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet)
Roq International
Key Market Segments
By Type
Rotary Screen Printing
Automatic Flat Screen Printing
Handscreen Printing
Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing
Digital Textile Printing
Hybrid Printing Machines
Others
By Application
Clothing/Garments
Household
Display & Others
Technical Textiles
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
