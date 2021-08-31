Textile Printing Machine Market Worth $13,988 Million by 2025 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

The demand for textile printing machines is increasing rapidly, owing to surge in usage of digital textile printing.

Textile printing machines are used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics. Increase in usage of digital textile printing, rise in demand for technical textile, development in fashion trends and increased spending on fashion apparels and others products are expected to drive the global textile printing machine market.The textile printing machines market size was valued at $9.201 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $13,988 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the textile printing machines market.The demand for textile printing machines is increasing rapidly, owing to surge in usage of digital textile printing. Moreover, speedy developments in fashion trends and rise in demand for technical textile contribute toward the growth of this market. Furthermore, technological developments and introduction of high-speed, single-pass large printers have led to the upgradation of conventional textile printing machines, which is expected to drive the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAGFA-GEVAERT N.V.Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)Electronics for imaging Inc.J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbHKonica Minolta Inc.Kornit Digital Ltd.MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GmbHRicoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet)Roq International

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeRotary Screen PrintingAutomatic Flat Screen PrintingHandscreen PrintingDye Sublimation Transfer PrintingDigital Textile PrintingHybrid Printing MachinesOthersBy ApplicationClothing/GarmentsHouseholdDisplay & OthersTechnical TextilesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA