Industrial Brakes Market Worth $1,074 Million by 2023 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Increase in activities in construction and manufacturing activities due to rise in population and growth in industries such as metals & mining, power generation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in automation processes and adoption of industrial robotics is expected to drive the industrial brakes market. In addition, the increase in consciousness toward safety and efficiency of industrial machineries also boost the market growth. However, due to fluctuating prices of materials used for brakes impacting the profit margins and stringent regulations associated with industrial machineries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The industrial brakes market was valued at $828 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,074 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in activities in construction and manufacturing activities due to rise in population and growth in industries, such as metals & mining, power generation, construction, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others boost the industry. Furthermore, the brakes deliver robust performance which is also expected to fuel the industrial brakes market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
ANTEC, S.A.
Carlisle Brake & Friction
Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.
Eaton
GKN Walterscheid GmbH
Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH
Ringspann GmbH
SIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen GmbH

Key Benefits

It provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial brakes market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities.

It gives illustrations through the Porters Five Forces analysis to highlight the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

It provides quantitative analysis of the industry to determine the market potential, during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Mechanically Applied Brakes
Hydraulically Applied Brakes
Pneumatically Applied Brakes
Electrically Applied Brakes
Drum & Disc Brakes
Spring Brakes

By Application

Holding Brakes
Dynamic & Emergency Brakes
Tension Brakes

By End-User Industry

Metals & Mining
Constructing
Manufacturing
Entertainment
Marine & Shipping
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

