Industrial Brakes Market Worth $1,074 Million by 2023 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in automation processes and adoption of industrial robotics is expected to drive the industrial brakes market . In addition, the increase in consciousness toward safety and efficiency of industrial machineries also boost the market growth. However, due to fluctuating prices of materials used for brakes impacting the profit margins and stringent regulations associated with industrial machineries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.The industrial brakes market was valued at $828 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,074 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in activities in construction and manufacturing activities due to rise in population and growth in industries, such as metals & mining, power generation, construction, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others boost the industry. Furthermore, the brakes deliver robust performance which is also expected to fuel the industrial brakes market growth during the forecast period.Key Market PlayersAkebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.Altra Industrial Motion Corp.ANTEC, S.A.Carlisle Brake & FrictionCoremo Ocmea S.p.A.EatonGKN Walterscheid GmbHPintsch Bubenzer GmbHRingspann GmbHSIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen GmbHKey BenefitsIt provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial brakes market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.It offers information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities.It gives illustrations through the Porters Five Forces analysis to highlight the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.It provides quantitative analysis of the industry to determine the market potential, during the forecast period.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMechanically Applied BrakesHydraulically Applied BrakesPneumatically Applied BrakesElectrically Applied BrakesDrum & Disc BrakesSpring BrakesBy ApplicationHolding BrakesDynamic & Emergency BrakesTension BrakesBy End-User IndustryMetals & MiningConstructingManufacturingEntertainmentMarine & ShippingOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA