Jamie Villamor’s Career as an International Model and Sponsored Shooter Helped Create Amazing Partnerships in 2021
Jamie beings her journey with MicroTech Knives and Marfione Customs and continued partnership with Innocent Armor.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Villamor launched her successful career being one of the top 10 in the world for swimsuit and lingerie modeling. Throughout the past decade, as her experience grew, her relationships expanded and her visibility rose, she started creating and expanding on the business side as she watched and experienced firsthand how the industry worked. She has put that experience and knowledge to work as the founder of a line of luxury cheer bows, a new partnership with Microtech Knives, and For Jamie’s newest venture, she will be co-hosting a podcast on Dating Intelligence with cohost, Christopher Louis.
Most recently, Ms. Villamor has signed with Microtech Knives. Mr. Marfione’s willingness to work, first hand in training the supermodel how to make the knives from the ground up played a big part in the collaboration. Microtech Knives mission statement reads, “Our mission is to never compromise. We continually seek new horizons in tactical and utilitarian knife design and usage. We bring complexity and minimalism together in one piece, to reach knife enthusiasts and lovers in real-world scenarios. Since day one we have been grounded in our deep roots and will stand firmly planted on our knife-making concepts. We continue to make the world’s best cutting tools with 100% USA materials and manufacturing. We will lead the path of ingenuity and embrace our setbacks as much as our achievements, for our goal is perfection. We will never hold back, we will never stop moving forward, and most importantly, we will never compromise”.
Jamie Villamor also continues a brilliant partnership with Innocent Armor. In which they are releasing a. Brand new line of apparel this fall including a bomber jacket that Ms. Villamor is really excited to share.
Jamie Villamor is now co-hosting a podcast with Christopher Louis called Dating Intelligence. You can tune in every Tues for a new episode on dating to relationships and everything in between. They plan to take the show on location worldwide to various destinations beginning in 2022.
Ms. Villamor is a master in work/life balance, she manages to run a successful business, travels the world as an international model, and competes internationally.
She has managed to turn multiple passions into a thriving business, one that can and has sustained her throughout the last year. In Jamie’s own words “I am literally following my passion wherever that may take me. I don’t like to put limits on what I can or can’t create.”
As a professional competitive pistol shooter for Armscor, Jamie shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Whether she’s home doing dry fire/reload drills with her 1911 single-stack, making knives with Microtech Knives and Marfione Customs, or maybe she’s on a shoot in Hawaii. Jamie is truly an international woman of mystery and we can’t wait to see what treats next!
To keep up with all things Jamie Villamor has on the horizon, you can find her adventures on Instagram Jamie_Villamor or check out her website www.jamievillamor.com for upcoming events.
