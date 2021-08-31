Industrial Packaging Market Projected to Garner $69,787 Million by 2023- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The global industrial packaging market is segmented based on product, material, application, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial goods are heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment. Thus, it is necessary to conserve the product for longer time during storage and transportation specifically with hermetically sealed packaging and secured from external contamination. Industrial packaging is different from other types of packaging in thickness, strength, and the level of protection it provides for extended storage.

The global industrial packaging market was valued at $53,743 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $69,787 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Get PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2234

Industrial packaging is used to pack products during or after manufacturing. These packed goods are often heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment, thus is necessary to conserve the product during storage and transit. Industrial packaging encompasses drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), sacks, pails, crates, and totes, which are made of materials such as paperboard, plastic, metal, wood, and fiber.

Key Market Players

Grief, Inc.
Mondi PLC.
Amcor Limited
Westrock Company
International Paper Company
Bemis Company, Inc.
Orora Limited
Mauser Group
Sigma Plastics Group
Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2234

Key Market Segments

By Product

Drums
IBCs
Sacks
Pails
Crates/Totes

By Material

Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Wood
Fiber

By Application

Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Oil & Lubricant
Agriculture & Horticulture
Others (Plastics & Rubber, Automobile, Engineering, and Other Metal Products)

By Geography

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2234

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industrial Packaging Market Projected to Garner $69,787 Million by 2023- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Athleisure Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026
Industrial Brakes Market Worth $1,074 Million by 2023 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
Global Anti-Acne Serum Market Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
View All Stories From This Author