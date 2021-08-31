Industrial Packaging Market Projected to Garner $69,787 Million by 2023- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The global industrial packaging market is segmented based on product, material, application, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial goods are heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment. Thus, it is necessary to conserve the product for longer time during storage and transportation specifically with hermetically sealed packaging and secured from external contamination. Industrial packaging is different from other types of packaging in thickness, strength, and the level of protection it provides for extended storage.The global industrial packaging market was valued at $53,743 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $69,787 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Industrial packaging is used to pack products during or after manufacturing. These packed goods are often heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment, thus is necessary to conserve the product during storage and transit. Industrial packaging encompasses drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), sacks, pails, crates, and totes, which are made of materials such as paperboard, plastic, metal, wood, and fiber.

Key Market Players
Grief, Inc.
Mondi PLC.
Amcor Limited
Westrock Company
International Paper Company
Bemis Company, Inc.
Orora Limited
Mauser Group
Sigma Plastics Group
Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company.

Key Market Segments
By Product
Drums
IBCs
Sacks
Pails
Crates/Totes

By Material
Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Wood
Fiber

By Application
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Oil & Lubricant
Agriculture & Horticulture
Others (Plastics & Rubber, Automobile, Engineering, and Other Metal Products)

By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA