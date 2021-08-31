iFLYTEK Partners with Shanghai YuXi Technology to Help Businesses Localise Video Content for Diverse Markets Using AI
The duo has reached a strategic shareholding cooperation agreement. Using its AI expertise, iFLYTEK will help develop YuXi’s video automation platform, VIDerv.SINGAPORE, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s globalised world, where video content reigns over social media, businesses need to localise their videos to connect with diverse global audiences. And the first step in localising native video content is through subtitling, which eliminates language barriers, allowing people to disseminate video content internationally.
According to research data, 80% of consumers are more likely to fully watch a subtitled video, 15% are more likely to share them, and the organic search rate of subtitled Facebook content is 135% higher.
Yet, most businesses still go through a long process that requires significant manpower and time — from manual transcription to translation to post-processing — due to the lack of intelligent tools to automate the process.
Hence, YuXi has created VIDerv, a video automation platform designed to aid businesses in automating those tedious processes, enhancing and optimising the creation and localisation of video content.
As a one-stop platform for businesses and creators to distribute online video content internationally, VIDerv operates on a global scale. Its operations outside of China are being steered by MoWin Digital (MoWin), a Singapore-based Marketing Technology company that distributes and markets the product internationally.
A FUTURE OF INTELLIGENT, AUTOMATED CONTENT OPERATIONS
VIDerv is a platform integrated with a series of innovative solutions, including a 35-language automated video transcription, translation and dubbing software; video composition capabilities; a mobile-friendly, automated e-commerce tracking system; and a content management system to hub video assets.
It can also provide real-time content synchronisation and distribution across major social media channels; in just a few clicks, the platform offers translation, real-time audio-visual synchronisation, dubbing, and text-to-video synchronisation.
VIDerv can be applied, for instance, to branded or KOL content. A single video processed through the platform can be transcribed, translated, and dubbed in as many as 35 languages, retaining brand messaging and the human element of KOL personalities on screen, allowing businesses to connect with audiences across the world using a single platform.
In continuous efforts to make AI technology more accessible and inclusive, VIDerv also helps businesses achieve cross-border, localised video production at low costs thanks to its AI technology.
NEW FRONTIERS IN AI-DRIVEN COLLABORATIONS
The strategic partnership with iFLYTEK will further enhance the development of YuXi’s digital asset management (DAM) technology for the global market. Since its establishment, iFLYTEK has been cultivating technologies such as natural language recognition and machine-learning reasoning, and actively promoting the research and development of AI and its industrial applications, striving to enable machines “to listen, speak, understand and think”.
Using its own AI technologies, iFLYTEK will help accelerate the development of YuXi’s AI-based audio-video content operations and assist in areas including database maintenance, knowledge-based editing, cost-saving strategies, and brand development. This partnership also allows iFLYTEK to explore diversifying applications of its technologies.
iFLYTEK brings in its AI expertise, and YuXi its decades-long experience in marketing operations. The duo is set to build an industrial ecosystem that provides a one-stop video automation platform, offering diverse content services, enabling businesses to distribute content internationally — and transforming the tedium of “video production” into “intelligent work powered by AI”.
ABOUT SHANGHAI YUXI TECHNOLOGY & MOWIN DIGITAL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.
YuXi and MoWin have been developing products and services for global brands together since 2019. In the areas of social media, e-commerce, and digital asset management, they apply an innovative automation and AI-focused approach to marketing technology. The two companies leverage on a unique mixture of advanced technological expertise in Natural Language Simulation, Automatic Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech, and Abstract Generation, combined with marketing technology infrastructure and marketing operations.
ABOUT IFLYTEK
Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a well-known intelligent speech and artificial intelligence publicly listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region. Since its establishment, the company is devoted to cornerstone technological research in speech and languages, natural language understanding, machine learning, machine reasoning, adaptive learning, and has maintained the world-leading position in those domains. The company actively promotes the development of A.I. products and their sector-based applications, with visions of enabling machines to listen and speak, understand and think, creating a better world with artificial intelligence. In 2008, iFLYTEK went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code 002230).
