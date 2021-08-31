Terrazzo Flooring Market Worth $31,951.2 Million by 2025 | By Type, Application

Increase in construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities is the key factor that drives the growth of the global terrazzo flooring market.

The global terrazzo flooring market was valued at $21,691.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $31,951.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.Terrazzo is a type of hard surface flooring, which is fabricated by using an epoxy matrix or cement matrix composite to bind aggregates such as marble pieces, glass pieces, or other suitable material. Increase in demand for flooring due to rise in construction projects across different regions propel the growth of the global terrazzo flooring market.

Key Market Players
4m Group
Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.
Diespeker & Co.
Kingspan Group
KREZ Group
Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited
RBC Industries, Inc.
RPM International Inc.
Terrazzo Masters
The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global terrazzo flooring market along with the current trends and estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.
Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Epoxy Terrazzo
Cement-based Terrazzo

By Application
Educational Institutions
Commercial
Government Buildings
Transport Infrastructure
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA