Terrazzo Flooring Market Worth $31,951.2 Million by 2025 | By Type, Application
Increase in construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities is the key factor that drives the growth of the global terrazzo flooring market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring refers to permanent covering of floors that manages landscape attributes for visual appeal, pedestrian movement, and provide support to other infrastructural elements. Terrazzo comprises recycled aggregates such as recycled glass pieces, marble chips, and others coupled with the binding matrix such as epoxy resin or cement.
The global terrazzo flooring market was valued at $21,691.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $31,951.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.
Terrazzo is a type of hard surface flooring, which is fabricated by using an epoxy matrix or cement matrix composite to bind aggregates such as marble pieces, glass pieces, or other suitable material. Increase in demand for flooring due to rise in construction projects across different regions propel the growth of the global terrazzo flooring market.
Key Market Players
4m Group
Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.
Diespeker & Co.
Kingspan Group
KREZ Group
Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited
RBC Industries, Inc.
RPM International Inc.
Terrazzo Masters
The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Epoxy Terrazzo
Cement-based Terrazzo
By Application
Educational Institutions
Commercial
Government Buildings
Transport Infrastructure
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
