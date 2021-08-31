Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,338 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends disaster relief period for Maui, Kauaʻi, after damaging March storm

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed a fourth proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for the islands of Maui and Kauaʻi after heavy rains caused flooding, landslides and fear of dam failure in March 2021.

The emergency declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

This proclamation gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Gov. Ige issued the first emergency proclamation on March 9, 2021, a second on May 6, 2021, and a third proclamation on July 1, 2021.

This fourth proclamation continues through Oct. 29, 2021.

###

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends disaster relief period for Maui, Kauaʻi, after damaging March storm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.