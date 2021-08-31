Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends disaster relief period for Maui, Kauaʻi, after damaging March storm

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed a fourth proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for the islands of Maui and Kauaʻi after heavy rains caused flooding, landslides and fear of dam failure in March 2021.

The emergency declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

This proclamation gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Gov. Ige issued the first emergency proclamation on March 9, 2021, a second on May 6, 2021, and a third proclamation on July 1, 2021.

This fourth proclamation continues through Oct. 29, 2021.

