Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Additional Counties Due to Caldor Fire, Signs Order to Support Wildfire Response and Recovery Efforts 

Published: Aug 30, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Alpine, Amador and Placer counties due to the Caldor Fire, which has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, including significant portions of South Lake Tahoe. The Governor earlier this month proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado County due to the fire.

“It is imperative that residents in the impacted areas stay safe and prepare to evacuate immediately if called for by local authorities. We thank all the heroic firefighters and first responders working around the clock to combat this rapidly spreading fire and to protect local communities across California this fire season,” said Governor Newsom.

The Governor today also signed an executive order to support the state’s wildfire response and recovery efforts. At the request of several counties currently under a state of emergency due to wildfires, the order allows out-of-county emergency workers who are unable to cast ballots in their home precincts to be provided with provisional ballots, upon request, for the upcoming state election. Among other provisions, the order also allows the waiver of regulations so that hospitals and other health facilities impacted by the fires can continue to provide care and services, and allows U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to assist in removing hazardous debris from private properties damaged by fire, protecting public health and the environment.

Governor Newsom last week announced that the White House approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, including supports available to wildfire-impacted residents and assistance for state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response and recovery costs. California also recently secured FMAGs to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor signed an executive order to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts. CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and today’s executive order can be found here.

