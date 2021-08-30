Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute at the listed location. The suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###