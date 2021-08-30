Arrest Made in a Robbery and Theft One Stolen Auto Offense: Fort Davis Drive and Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery and Theft One Stolen Auto offense that occurred on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the intersection of Fort Davis Drive and Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 3:43 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted one of the victims then took the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Theft One Stolen Auto.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.