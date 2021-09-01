Dr. Jonathan Baktari gives ‘Inside Scoop on Healthcare’ in his podcast
Follow e7 Health leader on YouTube as he explores topics including vaccine mythsLAS VEGAS , NEVADA , USA , September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jonathan Baktari, MD, is combining his expertise as a doctor, medical director and educator with over 20 years of clinical, administrative and entrepreneurial experience to reach a new audience through his podcast and YouTube channel, “Baktari MD.”
Having launched two businesses driven by technology, Dr. Baktari has a new chapter in his medical career as a healthcare CEO. A triple board-certified physician with specialties in internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine, he is currently the CEO of two healthcare companies, e7 Health & US Drug Test Centers Dr. Baktari has been the Medical Director of The Valley Health Systems, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Culinary Health Fund. He has also served as clinical faculty for several medical schools, including the University of Nevada and Touro University.
Exploring “The Inside Scoop on Healthcare,” the “Baktari MD” podcast runs the gamut of healthcare topics from what it really means to choose a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) status to navigating the ER and the truth about hospital admissions. Special guests have included insurance broker, Matthew Claassen, explaining the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
The podcast also features episodes centered around COVID-19 and our “new normal", including six facts to know about the coronavirus pandemic and common vaccine myths.
The “Baktari MD” podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher, as well as Dr. Baktari’s YouTube channel, Baktari MD.
For more information about Dr. Baktari, visit jonathanbaktarimd.com.
For more information about e7 Health, visit e7health.com.
