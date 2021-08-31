FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, AUG. 30, 2021

Board of Agriculture will meet Sept. 2

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Friday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m. via a phone conference call. The call-in number is 1-888-557-8511. When prompted, enter access code 1926090#.

The board will take up the following items:

Rule-making, Final Adoption

Veterinary Division 02 NCAC 52B .0214 Importation Requirements: Rabbits

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The commissioner of agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

