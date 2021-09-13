Coding Stars announces the availability of new funds for schools in Los Angeles County and Orange County

Co-founder Ryan Razmjoo delivering workstations for students' use at Santa Ana's MacArthur Fundamental Intermediate School

Funds are targeted towards offering computer equipment and programming classes for underprivileged students.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coding Stars announced today that following a successful fundraising campaign, the nonprofit will look to expand to serve additional schools in LA and Orange County. The organization provides full funding for computer workstations and computer-science instructors to underserved middle and high schools.

“Our fundraising campaign has been gaining momentum, and we are now in a position to scale up our program and bring more schools under our umbrella. We are excited to enable additional students from low-income families to learn these essentials skills. Computer programming is an essential skill and should be offered alongside other core classes like English, math and science,” said Ryan Razmjoo, Coding Stars’ co-founder.

Coding Stars started in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. During its trial run, 15 middle school students at MacArthur Fundamental Intermediate School in Santa Ana, California, participated in the program’s initial roll-out. Students were provided with computer workstations with large monitors and cameras, internet access, and programming classes from a seasoned instructor. This program continued over the summer and will be offered year-round starting this fall.

“Over 90% of our students are from low-income families. We are excited to extend our program starting this new school year. We had a successful start, and our super honors students have been delighted to learn computer programming,” said Ms. Sherry Skipper, an honors math teacher for grades 6-8 at MacArthur Fundamental who helped launch the program.

“Computers have become an integrated part of our lives, and no matter what field of study our generation of students choose to pursue, programming skills will give them a competitive advantage. By offering our cash resources and making this program available to students of need, we are leveling the playing field,” said Liam Razmjoo, Coding stars’ co-founder.

Coding Stars can organize their computer science course as an after-school club for interested students, or work with administrators to offer it as an integrated part of the curriculum.

These free resources are available immediately to all schools that have a high number of enrolled low-income students. Schools that meet this criterion will receive funds on a first come, first-served basis.

For additional information, please contact info@coding-stars.com.

Media Inquiries: media@coding-stars.com

About Coding Stars:

Coding Starts is a non-profit organization formed in 2020 by Liam and Ryan Razmjoo, high-school students at Harvard-Westlake to bring free computer science and programming instructions to underserved students in middle and high schools. The goal of Coding Stars is to provide every middle and high school student in Southern California access to introductory computer science classes that teach Python and Java. We raise funds from students, families and philanthropists around the country who share the vision that every student in America should learn computer programming.