Manitoba to provide $7.5M for International Peace Gardens, matching funding provided by North Dakota

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDENS – The Manitoba government has provided $7.5 million as its share of a capital infrastructure and facilities redevelopment plan at the International Peace Gardens (IPG) near Boissevain, matching funds provided by North Dakota’s government, Premier Brian Pallister and Gov. Doug Burgum announced today.

“We take great pride in our relationship with our neighbors to the south, and the International Peace Gardens is a great symbol of that lasting relationship,” said Pallister. “We share so much, and even in tough times, we have helped each other when called upon. We are here today to reaffirm our commitment to this important symbol of friendship.”

“The International Peace Gardens are a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful to our legislators in North Dakota and Manitoba for their commitment to strengthening that bond,” Burgum said. “These improvements will enhance the gardens not only as a symbol of peace, but also as a tourism destination and economic driver for the region, providing benefits for generations to come.”

The IPG straddles the Canada-U.S. border and in the spirit of partnership, receives funding from a variety of provincial, state and federal sources. Manitoba has agreed to provide $7.5 million as the provincial share of a jointly funded effort with the State of North Dakota. The Manitoba funding fulfills a one-to-one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it approved a $3 million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one-time funds, for capital projects at the IPG. In total, the State of North Dakota has provided over $14 million for IPG operations, maintenance and improvements since 2013.

“The International Peace Gardens is grateful and humbled by the support of Premier Pallister, Governor Burgum, and the provincial and state legislatures,” said Tim Chapman, CEO, IPG. “The funding provided for our capital projects are enabling this most unique institution to become a more sustainable tourism destination, educational center and advocate for peace.”

The IPG was established in 1932 as a memorial to the peaceful co-existence of Canada and the United States. It covers 2,339 acres (9.45 square kilometers) and is located near Turtle Mountain Provincial Park in southwest Manitoba, just south of Boissevain. The facility includes a number of developments and infrastructure including formal garden spaces, fountains, a visitor center, interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses, trails, as well as picnic and camping areas.

“The gardens will celebrate 90 years in 2022 with the opening of a one-of-a-kind children’s natural play park and expanded conservatory,” Chapman said. “Thanks to this public commitment, the next 90 years of the International Peace Gardens are already beginning to bloom.”

“Parks and greenspaces are important places for us to visit, enjoy or find peace,” added Pallister. “There’s no better place to contemplate all that is good between us and our neighbors than here in this park dedicated to cooperation and collaboration.”