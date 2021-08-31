Pacha Soap Co. Releases New Sustainable Aluminum Body and Hand Care Collection
Nebraska-based soap company launches #GetPumpedGoMetal campaign featuring new sustainable Body Wash and Hand Soap in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles.HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacha Soap Co., a Nebraska-based soap company long known for their focus on sustainability and transparent sourcing, released their new Aluminum Collection on August 30, 2021. The full line includes three Body Washes, two Liquid Hand Soaps and two Foaming Hand Soaps all packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles.
Why aluminum? Since their inception, Pacha Soap Co. has looked for packaging solutions that align with their mission and values. Aluminum is a highly durable material with nearly 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today.
“Our mission at Pacha Soap Co. has always been centralized around supporting radical transparency in our supply chain and doing good for people and planet. We have a renewed vision and commitment for how we launch and package our products. The shift towards aluminum packaging, replacing all PCR plastic bottles for liquid soaps, is just one step in our journey as we drive towards a circular economy- where package free is always our preferred choice.” Shaelyn, Chief Innovation Officer, Pacha Soap Co.
For years, Pacha Soap Co. has been known as an “experiential bath” company, featuring artisanal, hand-crafted bar soap, Froth Bombs and a unique assortment of scoopable, whipped, exfoliating soaps. The launch of their new Body Wash allows consumers to extend their shower routine with a non-exfoliating solution with a unique rich and creamy formula that cleanses and hydrates the skin. It is available in three best selling, gender neutral scents -- French Lavender, Sand & Sea and Coconut Papaya.
Pacha Soap Co.’s castile Hand Soaps also got an upgrade and are now available in liquid and foaming formulations. Each blend is crafted with sustainable plant-based oils that nourish and cleanse hands. The scents include French Lavender Liquid Hand Soap, Vanilla Almond Liquid Hand Soap, Spearmint Lemongrass Foaming Hand Soap and Sand & Sea Foaming Hand Soap.
The Body Washes retail for $13.00 and the Foaming and Liquid Hand Soaps retail for $6.00. The full line of Body Wash and Hand Soaps featuring Pacha's new aluminum packaging are currently available on PachaSoap.com and will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market later in September.
To mark the launch of the Aluminum Collection, Pacha Soap Co. introduced their new #GetPumpedGoMetal campaign playing off the idea of rocking out in the shower and highlighting the pump top and aluminum componentry of the bottles. The campaign is being celebrated with a Rock n' Shop event featuring a free night of live music, shopping and food for all ages in Hastings, Nebraska on Saturday, September 18. Sarah and the Sundays, an indie-rock band based in Austin, Texas with more than 10 million streams, is confirmed to be the headliner.
But that's not all they've been up to -- earlier this year, Pacha Soap Co. joined the #NetZero2030 pledge and is working to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2030. By partnering with Camino Verde, a nonprofit working to restore and preserve the Amazon rainforest, Pacha Soap Co. will offset their carbon with Camino Verde’s carbon bank of untouched rainforest.
Stay tuned for more exciting updates as Pacha Soap Co. continues their mission to help make a positive impact on the world, both environmentally and socially.
