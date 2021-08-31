GTL Receives Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award for Focus on Employee Health
Employee well-being has been at the forefront of recent efforts by the company
Our leadership recognizes the importance of company-wide wellness policies, activities, and programs to support consistent healthy behaviors and ensure that GTL workspaces foster healthier living,”FALLS CHURCH, VA, U.S., August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it has received an Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award for its outstanding efforts and support of employee well-being. GTL received a Bronze-level Inspiring Change Award based on a peer review evaluation of its company policies.
— Jessica Artz, GTL EVP, Human Resources
The Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award recognizes companies that prioritize a healthier workplace. These companies understand that healthier workplaces result in happier and healthier employees. Companies are scored based on several factors, including but not limited to:
• Health management strategy and design
• Wellness program design elements
• Communications and organizational engagement
• Well-being program implementation
• Wellness activities, policies, and clinical programs
“Our team members make GTL a thriving and innovative business, and we want to ensure that they are leading happy and healthy lives both in the workplace and at home,” said Jessica Artz, GTL executive vice president, human resources. “This past year has changed everything, and studies have shown that many Americans cancelled or delayed physical and/or mental health screenings due to the pandemic. The GTL Wellness Program was implemented to ensure that employees make their health a priority no matter what, and we are thrilled that our efforts were recognized by Aetna with a Workplace Well-Being Award.”
The GTL Wellness Program provides incentives for employees that complete a checklist of activities, including receiving an annual preventive exam, completing a health assessment, and certifying that they are tobacco-free or are completing a cessation program.
In addition, GTL partnered with Dr. Christian Conte, a mental health specialist in the fields of anger and emotional management, resulting in Employee Town Hall events focused on employee self-care. GTL team members work diligently every day to provide exceptional service to its customers, and they need strategies to handle the demands of work and everyday life.
“Our leadership recognizes the importance of company-wide wellness policies, activities, and programs to support consistent healthy behaviors and ensure that GTL workspaces foster healthier living,” concluded Artz. “As one of only 81 companies across the nation to receive the Workplace Well-Being Award, GTL is definitely focused on taking care of its people.”
About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
