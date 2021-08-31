Alecia Wellen Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With transition comes anxiety. It may feel overwhelming to know what your goals are and how to achieve them.

The universe will not let you miss out on what's meant for you. Transformation is about allowing space for a dramatic change in order to live life to its fullest potential, however a client defines it. Tapping into a deeper awareness is where the work begins in an effort to find the answers within you. Once you feel a shift happening in your life, there’s no turning back.

The question is: who do you want to be on the other side of your transformation?

Alecia Wellen is a certified coach and the founder of Alecia Wellen Coaching. Through a combination of Co-Active Coaching and Reiki, Alecia guides her clients through transition to find their truest self.

“My clients are on the cusp of something more or something different, but they're not sure exactly what,” says Alecia. “It’s my job to hold them accountable and hold a safe space for them to align with their values and confront their saboteur, so they can stand in their power and define fulfillment for themselves.”

Alecia’s ideal clients are leaders and high achievers in transition. Whether it's entering or exiting a relationship or heading into the C-suite in a corporate setting, embarking on entrepreneurship or beginning a passion project, Alecia’s coaching offers a container for exploration, discovery and accountability.

“My clients are naturally creative, resourceful, and whole. It is my job to meet them where they are and accelerate toward where they want to go and who they want to be,” says Alecia. “It's very much a forward-looking experience. I’m proud to see my clients achieve that self-discovery and become higher versions of themselves.”

After a successful career as a finance executive, Alecia realized she had always found purpose in mentoring. Today, Alecia also works with small businesses as a strategy consultant.

“It was a time for me learn and grow and do something different, but more importantly give back,” says Alecia. “The strategy piece is about helping businesses, whether it's a startup or an established small business, to get back on track or expand through a growth phase successfully. How can I help them become more focused or mission driven? How do we get their people engaged? How do they become more agile? How do they become productive, efficient and cost-effective?”

Whether guiding a client through transition of consulting on business strategy, what sets Alecia apart is her ability to seamlessly blend her mastery of Reiki into her coaching approach.

“We spend so much time on our minds and bodies, we forget about the energy of who we are and how we're contributing to this life in all of the things we do,” says Alecia. “For those who are interested, Reiki is the missing link to coaching in corporate America. It's a way for me to gather data on my clients by evaluating the energy they are bringing and use it as a tool in our work together.”

