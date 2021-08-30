Longtime safety advocate named 2020 DNR firearms safety instructor of year

Shelly Boser, of Pierz, is the 2020 DNR firearms safety volunteer instructor of the year. She received the award during the recent Game Fair in Ramsey.

Boser works tirelessly to get youth interested and involved in the outdoors. She’s been a certified firearms safety instructor with the DNR for 12 years, and is active in a number of conservation organizations in her community. As the lead firearms safety instructor in the area, Boser recruits other instructors to assist with classes. She takes a hands-on role in teaching classes, and is known to work individually with students so their needs are met.

“Individuals like Shelly who are dedicated and motivated to ensure our tradition of conservation and outdoors recreation continues in the future make a huge difference in connecting Minnesotans with the outdoors,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, safety training education manager for the DNR Enforcement Division.

Said retired DNR Conservation Officer Paul Kuske, who nominated Boser for the award: “As long as I’ve known Shelly – more than 30 years – she’s been involving and introducing kids and adults to the outdoors. Whether it is target shooting, hunting, trapping, ice fishing, snowmobiling, gardening or hobby farming, she loves sharing the outdoor experience with others.”

More than 4,000 volunteer instructors teach DNR firearms safety courses across the state, certifying annually an average of about 20,000 adults and youth. Since the firearms safety program began in 1955, more than 1.3 million students have been certified. DNR firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 to buy a hunting license in Minnesota. Youth age 11 and older can attend a firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate, which becomes valid at age 12.

For more information on the dates and locations of available safety courses, see mndnr.gov/safety/firearms/index.html or call 800-366-8917.