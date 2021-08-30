Submit Release
Portions of Otter Creek Marsh temporarily closed after aerial spraying

TAMA/TOLEDO, Iowa - Hunter access to Otter Creek Marsh will be restricted to only segments - segments four and six on the southeast side of the wildlife area - through 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, to comply with the 48 hour no entry restriction required after the other huntable sections of the marsh were chemically treated. Segments four and six are currently holding the most water on the complex.

The temporarily closed segments were sprayed Monday to knock back the cattails, bulrushes and other perennial vegetation and promote the annual vegetation that is more beneficial to waterfowl. Those segments are fairly dry which should minimize the impact of the closure. The DNR will place area closed signs in the parking lots denying access until the 48 hours has passed.

The contracted aerial application was originally slated for last week but didn’t occur due to a scheduling issue.

