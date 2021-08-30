Visitor Spending for July 2021 decreased 6.8% from Pre-Pandemic July 2019

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 in News

for Immediate Release: August 30, 2021

Visitor arrivals for July 2021 increased from year ago but remained below arrivals in July 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) total spending by visitors arriving in July 2021 was $1.58 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers, the Hawaiian Islands experienced record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. Comparative July 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available as there were no Departure Survey fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitor spending decreased compared to $1.70 billion (-6.8%) in July 2019.

A total of 879,551 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2021, primarily from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Only 22,562 visitors (+3,798.4%) arrived by air in July 2020. Visitor arrivals in July 2021 declined from the July 2019 count of 995,210 visitors (-11.6%).

During July 2021, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure to Hawaii through the Safe Travels program. In addition, individuals who were fully vaccinated in the United States could bypass the quarantine order beginning July 8. There were no inter-county travel restrictions in July. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) enforced restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census¹ was 265,392 visitors in July 2021, compared to 17,970 in July 2020, versus 286,419 in July 2019.

In July 2021, 578,629 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, well above the 12,890 visitors (+4,388.9%) in July 2020 and exceeding the July 2019 count of 462,676 visitors (+25.1%). U.S. West visitors spent $961.0 million in July 2021, which surpassed the $669.8 million (+43.5%) spent in July 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($186 per person, +12.4%) and a longer average length of stay (8.95 days, +2.1%) also contributed to the growth in U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to 2019.

There were 272,821 visitors from the U.S. East in July 2021, compared to 7,516 visitors (+3,530.0%) in July 2020, and 243,498 visitors (+12.0%) in July 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $558.8 million in July 2021 compared to $510.7 million (+9.4%) in July 2019. A longer length of stay (9.94 days, +2.6%) also contributed to the increase in U.S. East visitor expenditures. Daily spending ($206 per person) was lower compared to July 2019 ($216 per person).

There were 2,817 visitors from Japan in July 2021, compared to 54 visitors (+5,162.0%) in July 2020, versus 134,587 visitors (-97.9%) in July 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $11.2 million in July 2021 compared to $186.5 million (-94.0%) in July 2019.

In July 2021, 1,999 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 94 visitors (+2,018.9%) in July 2020, versus 26,939 visitors (-92.6%) in July 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $5.5 million in July 2021 compared to $50.1 million (-88.9%) in July 2019.

There were 23,285 visitors from All Other International Markets in July 2021. These visitors were from Guam, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Philippines and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 2,008 visitors (+1.059.5%) from All Other International Markets in July 2020, versus 127,510 visitors (-81.7%) in July 2019.

In July 2021, a total of 6,275 trans-Pacific flights and 1,292,738 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 741 flights and 162,130 seats in July 2020, versus 5,681 flights and 1,254,165 seats in July 2019.

Year-to-date 2021

Through the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $6.60 billion ². This represented a 37.5 percent drop from the $10.55 billion spent through the first seven months of 2019³.

A total of 3,631,400 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2021, an increase of 66.7 percent from a year ago. Total arrivals were 41.1 percent lower compared to the 6,166,392 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In July 2021, 472,721 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 105,864 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 53.4 percent of U.S. West visitors in July 2021 stayed in hotels, 19.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.1 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 2,444,526 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 940,780 visitors (+159.8%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 2,720,989 visitors (-10.2%) in the first seven months of 2019.

For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $4.15 billion ² up 1.0 percent from $4.11 billion in the first seven months of 2019 ³. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2021 was $180 per person, up from $174 per person (+3.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. Food and beverage, transportation and shopping increased while lodging and entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 272,821 U.S. East visitors in July 2021, the majority were from the West South Central (69,624 visitors), South Atlantic (68,063 visitors), and East North Central (44,229 visitors) regions. In terms of lodging, 60.3 percent of U.S. East visitors in July 2021 stayed in hotels, 16.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 1,080,743 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 531,296 visitors (+103.4%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 1,429,858 visitors (-24.4%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $2.19 billion², a decrease of 25.0 percent from $2.92 billion in the first seven months of 2019³.

Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2021 was $195 per person, compared to $210 per person (-7.3%) in the first seven months of 2019. Lodging. food and beverage, and entertainment and recreation expenses decreased while transportation and shopping expenses were higher compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 2,817 visitors in July 2021, 2,521 arrived on international flights from Japan and 296 came on domestic flights. The Japan government required proof of a negative PCR test for all entry into Japan. In addition, all travelers, including returning Japanese nationals, were required to quarantine for 14 days. Nearly all (98.5%) visitors from Japan in July 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 59.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 25.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.5 percent stayed in hotels and 3.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 10,265 visitors from Japan compared to 294,348 visitors (-96.5%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 868,821 visitors (-98.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $38.9 million2, a drop of 96.8 percent from $1.22 billion in the first seven months of 20193.

Canada: Of the 1,999 visitors in July 2021, 1,719 came on domestic flights and 280 visitors came via limited air service from Vancouver to Kahului. Travelers to Canada, including returning Canadian nationals, are required to take a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival and another test toward the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine if not fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated with the vaccines approved by Health Canada, travelers can enter the country with just a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding without having to quarantine. All travelers are required to submit their travel and contact information, including a suitable quarantine plan, electronically via ArriveCAN before boarding their flight.

Most of the visitors in July 2021 were independent travelers (89.7%). In terms of lodging, 48.0 percent stayed in hotels, 24.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 6.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 7,432 visitors from Canada compared to 155,915 visitors (-95.2%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 342,474 visitors (-97.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $29.8 million2, a drop of 95.7 percent from $692.9 million in the first seven months of 2019³.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 96 visitors from Australia in July 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct flights from Australia continued to be suspended. In comparison there were 17 visitors in July 2020, versus 27,177 visitors in July 2019. The Australian government continued to impose a ban on all overseas travel for Australians unless an exemption was granted. Residents returning to Australia were required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 361 visitors from Australia, compared to 50,106 visitors (-99.3%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 159,887 visitors (-99.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 256 visitors from New Zealand in July 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 33 visitors in July 2020, versus 10,254 visitors in July 2019. The New Zealand government advised New Zealanders to refrain from travel overseas due to COVID-19 health risks and travel restrictions. Residents returning to New Zealand were required to complete at least 14 days of quarantine and test negative for COVID-19 before entering the community.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 959 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 10,760 visitors (-91.1%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 43,421 visitors (-97.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

China: There were 447 visitors from China in July 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 20 visitors in July 2020, versus 8,562 visitors in July 2019. Chinese authorities required most passengers in July 2021 to present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of departure for China. All travelers, including returning Chinese citizens, were screened upon arrival and required to quarantine for 14 days at a government-selected facility at their own expense. All arrivals must receive a negative COVID-19 test result otherwise quarantine before release from designated facilities.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 2,140 visitors from China, compared to 10,023 visitors (-78.6) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 61,703 visitors (-96.5%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Korea: There were 1,108 visitors from Korea in July 2021. Of that number, 797 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 311 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 16 visitors in July 2020, versus 19,209 visitors in July 2019. Returning Korean nationals, in July 2021, who completed full vaccination and tested negative for COVID-19 (within 72 hours prior to entering Korea; and on the 6th or 7th day after entering Korea) were exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 3,537 visitors from Korea, compared to 41,688 visitors (-91.5%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 129,707 visitors (-97.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 135 visitors from Taiwan in July 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan have been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were 5 visitors in July 2020, versus 2,301 visitors in July 2019. All travelers in July 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure, and had to quarantine for 14 days at a designated group facility or quarantine hotel at the traveler’s expense.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 449 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 3,468 visitors (-87.0%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 16,512 visitors (-97.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Europe: In July 2021, there were 1,203 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. In comparison, 74 visitors came in July 2020, versus 16,059 visitors who came in July 2019. In Germany, returning German nationals, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, could bypass testing and quarantine unless they returned from areas where COVID-19 variants were prevalent. Those who returned from high-risk countries were required to self-quarantine for 10 days. In the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated U.K. nationals who returned from a country not on the red travel list, did not have to self-quarantine but were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, proof of vaccination status, and complete a U.K. passenger locator form. Those not fully vaccinated were mandated to self-isolate at home for 10 days and take COVID-19 tests on the second and eighth days of their quarantine at their own expense.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 5,045 visitors from Europe, compared to 20,562 visitors (-75.5%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 71,034 visitors (-92.9%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 1,199 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in July 2021, compared to 113 visitors in July 2020, versus 2,831 visitors in July 2019. In Argentina, all ports of entry remained closed to most non-resident foreign nationals. Legal residents authorized to travel were required to complete a health affidavit within 48 hours before returning to Argentina, provide a negative COVID-19 result from a test taken within 72 hours before travel, and self-quarantine for 10 days. In Mexico, the land border between the U.S. and Mexico continued to be closed until at least August 21, 2021 to non-essential crossings, but not commerce. Returning Mexican nationals who traveled by air were subject to temperature checks and health screening. Those exhibiting symptoms may be subject to additional health screening and/or quarantine.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 3,952 visitors from Latin America, compared to 5,227 visitors (-24,4%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 15,608 visitors (-74.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 453,654 visitors to Oahu in July 2021, compared to 15,776 visitors in July 2020, versus 598,986 visitors in July 2019. Visitor spending was $633.8 million, down 15.4 percent from $749.4 million in July 2019.

As measured by the average daily census, there were 114,424 visitors on Oahu in July 2021, compared to 10,940 visitors in July 2020, versus 135,456 visitors in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 1,773,528 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,260,920 visitors (+40.7%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 3,624,222 visitors (-51.1%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending of $2.69 billion4 was a 43.6 percent decrease from $4.78 billion in the first seven months of 20195.

Maui: There were 282,715 visitors to Maui in July 2021, compared to 2,585 visitors in July 2020, versus 307,834 visitors in July 2019. While there were fewer visitors in July 2021 compared to two years ago, a longer length stay (8.35 days, +8.3%) contributed to $504.0 million (-0.4%) in visitor spending, just slightly below the $506.0 million spent in July 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 76,195 visitors in July 2021, compared to 2,029 visitors in July 2020, versus 76,577 visitors in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 1,266,870 visitors to Maui compared to 609,402 visitors (+107.9%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 1,830,367 visitors (-30.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $2.23 billion4, down 28.2 percent from $3.11 billion in the first seven months of 20195.

Kauai: There were 115,946 visitors to Kauai in July 2021, compared to 1,397 visitors in July 2020, versus 139,157 visitors in July 2019. Visitor spending was $191.2 million, a 5.0 percent decline from $201.3 million in July 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 31,628 visitors in July 2021, compared to 1,333 visitors in July 2020, versus 33,336 visitors in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 361,668 visitors to Kauai compared to 285,010 visitors (+26.9%) in the first seven months of 2020, versus 825,696 visitors (-56.2%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2021, total visitor spending was $606.1 million4, a decrease of 48.0 percent from $1.16 billion in the first seven months of 20195.

Hawaii Island: There were 149,372 visitors to Hawaii Island in July 2021, compared to 3,700 visitors in July 2020, versus 173,899 visitors in July 2019. Although there were fewer visitors in July 2021 compared to two years ago, a longer length of stay (8.65 days, +23.0%) contributed to increased visitor spending in July 2021 ($234.1 million, +5.8%), compared to July 2019 ($221.3 million).

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 41,670 visitors in July 2021, compared to 3,506 visitors in July 2020, versus 39,439 visitors in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2021, there were 635,234 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 398,417 visitors (+59.4%) through year-to-date 2020, versus 1,054,260 visitors (-39.7%) in the first seven months of 2019. Total visitor spending was $999.2 million 4 for the first seven months of 2021, down 27.4 percent from $1.38 billion in the first seven months of 20195.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 5,567 scheduled flights with 1,101,087 seats in July 2021, compared to 656 flights with 137,164 seats in July 2020, versus 4,094 flights with 820,213 seats in July 2019.

In July 2021, air service resumed from Anchorage (4,929 seats), Denver (42,944), Las Vegas (49,514), Long Beach (31,997), Salt Lake City (17,460) and San Jose (71,818). There was new service from Ontario (5,859) and Santa Ana (3,906); and increased service from Los Angeles (318,000, +485.7%), Oakland (61,495, +466.8%), Phoenix (76,623, +1,121.7%), Portland (32,058 +465.4%), Sacramento (28,514, +842.9%), San Diego (74,594, +2,366.7%) San Francisco (153,594, +440.9%) and Seattle (127,782, +398.4%) compared to July 2020.

U.S. East: There were 553 scheduled flights with 149,158 seats in July 2021. Nearly all flights from the U.S. East were suspended in July 2020 except for limited service from Chicago (11 flights and 2,409 seats) and Dallas (31 flights and 8,529 seats). There were 444 flights with 125,419 seats in July 2019.

In July 2021, air service resumed from Atlanta (9,083 seats), Boston (5,560), Houston (8,280), Minneapolis (7,325), New York (JFK) (8,618), Newark (11,281), and Washington, D.C. (7,440). There was new service from Austin (3,892), Charlotte (8,463) and Orlando (3,892) and increased service from Chicago (34,952 +1,350.9%) and Dallas (40,372, +373.3%).

Japan: There were 71 scheduled flights with 18,570 seats in July 2021. Air service from Japan was suspended in July 2020. There were 622 scheduled flights with 165,392 seats in July 2019.

In July 2021, air service resumed from Osaka (1,390 seats), Tokyo-Haneda (3,764) and Tokyo-Narita (13,416).

Canada: Nearly all flights from Canada were suspended in July 2021 except for limited service from Vancouver to Kahului (2 flights with 348 seats). Air service from Canada was cancelled in July 2020. There were 93 scheduled flights and 17,370 seats in July 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Oceania has been suspended since April 2020. There were 160 scheduled flights and 49,414 seats in July 2019.

Other Asia: In July 2021, there were 10 scheduled flights with 2,780 seats from Seoul, Korea. Air service from Other Asia was suspended a year ago. In July 2019, there were 134 scheduled flights and 40,976 seats from Other Asia, with service from Beijing (3,081 seats), Seoul (26,325), Shanghai (7,592), and Taipei (3,978).

Other Markets: Direct flights to Hawaii from most routes continued to be suspended In July 2021, except for service from Guam (31 flights and 10,850 seats) and limited service from Manila (9 flights and 2,781 seats). In July 2020, there was also service from Guam (31 flights and 11,284 seats) and from Manila (3 flights and 927 seats). In July 2019, there was service from Apia (4 flights, 656 seats), Christmas Island (5 flights, 652 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (18 flights, 2,988 seats), Manila (21 flights, 6,489 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 656 seats), Pago Pago (14 flights, 3,892 seats) and Papeete (7 flights, 1,946 seats).

In the first seven months of 2021, there were 27,435 trans-Pacific flights and 5,636,071 seats, compared to 16,737 flights and 3,719,238 seats in the first seven months of 2020, versus 36,410 flights and 8,004,342 seats in the first seven months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities during the first seven months of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 29,792 visitors entered Hawaii on 20 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In the first seven months of 2019, there were 74,422 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 77,035 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by Director Mike McCartney

“Hawaii’s economy was on a clear path of recovery and was gaining momentum over the first seven months of 2021. We experienced strong expenditures and arrivals in July from the US market exceeding 2019 levels by 29 percent (+ $339.3 million) for expenditures and 21 percent (+ 145,267) for arrivals. Hawaii’s US guest spends about $113 more per person per trip in 2021.

“These record numbers were aided by pent up consumer demand, an excess supply of aircraft, limited choices for international summer travel and an influx of federal stimulus money. The overall rate of recovery in July was at 88 percent with very limited international arrivals (two percent).

“As we complete the high summer season and enter the slower fall season we will experience a natural decline in arrivals from the US market during this traditional shoulder period. During this time, we have no new projected international arrivals, so it is expected to be slower than normal for the overall market. The market is also anticipated to be softer as we see a decline in the future booking pace due to the uncertainty created around the COVID-19 Delta variant. We expect arrivals to slow in both September and October starting after the Labor Day weekend. Arrivals could dip between a range of 50 percent to 70 percent of the 2019 level.

“If we can contain and effectively control the spread of the Delta variant and its negative impact on our health care systems we certainly can expect travel, including international travel, to start to come back strongly in mid-November and continue to grow through the holiday travel season in December 2021 and continuing into January, February and March of 2022.”

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day. 2/ Visitor spending statistics for January – June 2021 have been revised. 3/ Comparative data for 2020 were not available. 4/ Visitor spending statistics by island for January – June 2021 have been revised. 5/ Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fielding for visitor spending was limited for 2020 and comparative year-to-date 2020 visitor spending by island data are not available.

JULY 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2020P % change 2021P YTD 2020P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,580.7 N/A N/A 6,599.6 ¹ N/A ² N/A Total by air 1,580.7 N/A N/A 6,599.6 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,519.8 N/A N/A 6,339.3 N/A N/A U.S. West 961.0 N/A N/A 4,148.7 N/A N/A U.S. East 558.8 N/A N/A 2,190.5 N/A N/A Japan 11.2 N/A N/A 38.9 N/A N/A Canada 5.5 N/A N/A 29.8 N/A N/A All Others 44.1 N/A N/A 191.7 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 12.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,227,155 557,076 1,376.8 35,658,276 20,959,257 70.1 Total by air 8,227,155 557,076 1,376.8 35,658,276 20,817,556 71.3 U.S. Total 7,888,818 502,530 1,469.8 34,263,715 14,758,323 132.2 U.S. West 5,176,252 295,891 1,649.4 23,003,385 8,952,187 157.0 U.S. East 2,712,566 206,639 1,212.7 11,260,330 5,806,136 93.9 Japan 50,980 2,178 2,240.2 179,451 1,734,782 -89.7 Canada 31,256 3,319 841.7 175,638 2,060,489 -91.5 All Others 256,101 49,048 422.1 1,039,472 2,263,961 -54.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 141,701 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 879,551 22,562 3,798.4 3,631,400 2,178,796 66.7 Total by air 879,551 22,562 3,798.4 3,631,400 2,149,005 69.0 U.S. Total 851,450 20,406 4,072.6 3,525,269 1,472,076 139.5 U.S. West 578,629 12,890 4,388.9 2,444,526 940,780 159.8 U.S. East 272,821 7,516 3,530.0 1,080,743 531,296 103.4 Japan 2,817 54 5,162.0 10,265 294,348 -96.5 Canada 1,999 94 2,018.9 7,432 155,915 -95.2 All Others 23,285 2,008 1,059.5 88,434 226,665 -61.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 29,792 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,392 17,970 1,376.8 168,199 98,400 70.9 Total by air 265,392 17,970 1,376.8 168,199 97,735 72.1 U.S. Total 254,478 16,211 1,469.8 161,621 69,288 133.3 U.S. West 166,976 9,545 1,649.4 108,507 42,029 158.2 U.S. East 87,502 6,666 1,212.7 53,115 27,259 94.9 Japan 1,645 70 2,240.2 846 8,145 -89.6 Canada 1,008 107 841.7 828 9,674 -91.4 All Others 8,261 1,582 422.1 4,903 10,629 -53.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 665 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.35 24.69 -62.1 9.82 9.62 2.1 Total by air 9.35 24.69 -62.1 9.82 9.69 1.4 U.S. Total 9.27 24.63 -62.4 9.72 10.03 -3.1 U.S. West 8.95 22.95 -61.0 9.41 9.52 -1.1 U.S. East 9.94 27.49 -63.8 10.42 10.93 -4.7 Japan 18.10 40.69 -55.5 17.48 5.89 196.6 Canada 15.64 35.18 -55.6 23.63 13.22 78.8 All Others 11.00 24.42 -55.0 11.75 9.99 17.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.76 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 192.1 N/A N/A 185.1 ¹ N/A ² N/A Total by air 192.1 N/A N/A 185.1 N/A N/A U.S. Total 192.7 N/A N/A 185.0 N/A N/A U.S. West 185.7 N/A N/A 180.4 N/A N/A U.S. East 206.0 N/A N/A 194.5 N/A N/A Japan 220.2 N/A N/A 217.0 N/A N/A Canada 177.4 N/A N/A 169.4 N/A N/A All Others 172.1 N/A N/A 184.4 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 88.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,797.1 N/A N/A 1,817.4 ¹ N/A ² N/A Total by air 1,797.1 N/A N/A 1,817.4 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,785.0 N/A N/A 1,798.2 N/A N/A U.S. West 1,660.8 N/A N/A 1,697.2 N/A N/A U.S. East 2,048.3 N/A N/A 2,026.9 N/A N/A Japan 3,985.6 N/A N/A 3,794.1 N/A N/A Canada 2,774.9 N/A N/A 4,003.7 N/A N/A All Others 1,893.2 N/A N/A 2,167.6 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 420.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. 1/ January-June 2021 visitor spending statistics have been revised.

2/ July year-to-date 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

JULY 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,580.7 1,695.2 -6.8 6,599.6 ¹ 10,553.0 -37.5 Total by air 1,580.7 1,695.2 -6.8 6,599.6 10,524.0 -37.3 U.S. Total 1,519.8 1,180.5 28.7 6,339.3 7,026.5 -9.8 U.S. West 961.0 669.8 43.5 4,148.7 4,106.5 1.0 U.S. East 558.8 510.7 9.4 2,190.5 2,919.9 -25.0 Japan 11.2 186.5 -94.0 38.9 1,218.9 -96.8 Canada 5.5 50.1 -88.9 29.8 692.9 -95.7 All Others 44.1 278.2 -84.2 191.7 1,585.7 -87.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 29.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,227,155 8,878,983 -7.3 35,658,276 54,121,582 -34.1 Total by air 8,227,155 8,878,983 -7.3 35,658,276 53,770,763 -33.7 U.S. Total 7,888,818 6,414,386 23.0 34,263,715 37,548,277 -8.7 U.S. West 5,176,252 4,054,571 27.7 23,003,385 23,629,088 -2.6 U.S. East 2,712,566 2,359,815 14.9 11,260,330 13,919,189 -19.1 Japan 50,980 797,943 -93.6 179,451 5,083,982 -96.5 Canada 31,256 317,007 -90.1 175,638 4,188,907 -95.8 All Others 256,101 1,349,646 -81.0 1,039,472 6,949,597 -85.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 350,820 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 879,551 995,210 -11.6 3,631,400 6,166,392 -41.1 Total by air 879,551 995,210 -11.6 3,631,400 6,089,357 -40.4 U.S. Total 851,450 706,174 20.6 3,525,269 4,150,848 -15.1 U.S. West 578,629 462,676 25.1 2,444,526 2,720,989 -10.2 U.S. East 272,821 243,498 12.0 1,080,743 1,429,858 -24.4 Japan 2,817 134,587 -97.9 10,265 868,821 -98.8 Canada 1,999 26,939 -92.6 7,432 342,474 -97.8 All Others 23,285 127,510 -81.7 88,434 727,213 -87.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 77,036 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,392 286,419 -7.3 168,199 255,290 -34.1 Total by air 265,392 286,419 -7.3 168,199 253,636 -33.7 U.S. Total 254,478 206,916 23.0 161,621 177,115 -8.7 U.S. West 166,976 130,793 27.7 108,507 111,458 -2.6 U.S. East 87,502 76,123 14.9 53,115 65,657 -19.1 Japan 1,645 25,740 -93.6 846 23,981 -96.5 Canada 1,008 10,226 -90.1 828 19,759 -95.8 All Others 8,261 43,537 -81.0 4,903 32,781 -85.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 1,655 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.35 8.92 4.8 9.82 8.78 11.9 Total by air 9.35 8.92 4.8 9.82 8.83 11.2 U.S. Total 9.27 9.08 2.0 9.72 9.05 7.4 U.S. West 8.95 8.76 2.1 9.41 8.68 8.4 U.S. East 9.94 9.69 2.6 10.42 9.73 7.0 Japan 18.10 5.93 205.2 17.48 5.85 198.7 Canada 15.64 11.77 32.9 23.63 12.23 93.2 All Others 11.00 10.58 3.9 11.75 9.56 23.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.55 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 192.1 190.9 0.6 185.1 ¹ 195.0 -5.1 Total by air 192.1 190.9 0.6 185.1 195.7 -5.4 U.S. Total 192.7 184.0 4.7 185.0 187.1 -1.1 U.S. West 185.7 165.2 12.4 180.4 173.8 3.8 U.S. East 206.0 216.4 -4.8 194.5 209.8 -7.3 Japan 220.2 233.7 -5.8 217.0 239.8 -9.5 Canada 177.4 157.9 12.4 169.4 165.4 2.4 All Others 172.1 206.1 -16.5 184.4 228.2 -19.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 82.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,797.1 1,703.4 5.5 1,817.4 ¹ 1,711.4 6.2 Total by air 1,797.1 1,703.4 5.5 1,817.4 1,728.3 5.2 U.S. Total 1,785.0 1,671.7 6.8 1,798.2 1,692.8 6.2 U.S. West 1,660.8 1,447.7 14.7 1,697.2 1,509.2 12.5 U.S. East 2,048.3 2,097.3 -2.3 2,026.9 2,042.1 -0.7 Japan 3,985.6 1,385.5 187.7 3,794.1 1,403.0 170.4 Canada 2,774.9 1,858.1 49.3 4,003.7 2,023.2 97.9 All Others 1,893.2 2,181.6 -13.2 2,167.6 2,180.5 -0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 376.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. 1/ January-June 2021 visitor spending statistics have been revised. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

JULY 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2020P % change 2021P YTD 2020P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,580.7 N/A N/A 6,599.6 ³ N/A 4 N/A Total by air 1,580.7 N/A N/A 6,599.6 N/A N/A Oahu 633.8 N/A N/A 2,692.7 N/A N/A Maui 504.0 N/A N/A 2,233.9 N/A N/A Molokai 2.2 N/A N/A 12.42 N/A N/A Lanai 15.3 N/A N/A 55.4 N/A N/A Kauai 191.2 N/A N/A 606.1 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 234.1 N/A N/A 999.2 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 12.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,227,155 557,076 1,376.8 35,658,276 20,959,257 70.1 Total by air 8,227,155 557,076 1,376.8 35,658,276 20,817,556 71.3 Oahu 3,547,133 339,137 945.9 14,924,453 9,485,151 57.3 Maui 2,362,031 62,907 3,654.8 11,187,085 5,374,477 108.2 Molokai 18,109 3,675 392.7 98,196 87,209 12.6 Lanai 27,635 1,360 1,931.6 121,546 60,333 101.5 Kauai 980,469 41,322 2,272.8 3,264,666 2,300,563 41.9 Hawaii Island 1,291,778 108,674 1,088.7 6,062,331 3,509,822 72.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 141,701 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 879,551 22,562 3,798.4 3,631,400 2,178,796 66.7 Total by air 879,551 22,562 3,798.4 3,631,400 2,149,005 69.0 Oahu 453,654 15,776 2,775.6 1,773,528 1,260,920 40.7 Maui 282,715 2,585 10,838.2 1,266,870 609,402 107.9 Molokai 3,202 224 1,330.7 13,497 14,721 -8.3 Lanai 6,042 121 4,888.5 23,885 15,098 58.2 Kauai 115,946 1,397 8,197.7 361,668 285,010 26.9 Hawaii Island 149,372 3,700 3,937.2 635,234 398,417 59.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 29,792 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,392 17,970 1,376.8 168,199 98,400 70.9 Total by air 265,392 17,970 1,376.8 168,199 97,735 72.1 Oahu 114,424 10,940 945.9 70,398 44,531 58.1 Maui 76,195 2,029 3,654.8 52,769 25,232 109.1 Molokai 584 119 392.7 463 409 13.1 Lanai 891 44 1,931.6 573 283 102.4 Kauai 31,628 1,333 2,272.8 15,399 10,801 42.6 Hawaii Island 41,670 3,506 1,088.7 28,596 16,478 73.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 665 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.35 24.69 -62.1 9.82 9.62 2.1 Total by air 9.35 24.69 -62.1 9.82 9.69 1.4 Oahu 7.82 21.50 -63.6 8.42 7.52 11.9 Maui 8.35 24.34 -65.7 8.83 8.82 0.1 Molokai 5.66 16.42 -65.6 7.28 5.92 22.8 Lanai 4.57 11.23 -59.3 5.09 4.00 27.3 Kauai 8.46 29.57 -71.4 9.03 8.07 11.8 Hawaii Island 8.65 29.37 -70.6 9.54 8.81 8.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.76 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 192.1 N/A N/A 185.1 ³ N/A 4 N/A Total by air 192.1 N/A N/A 185.1 N/A N/A Oahu 178.7 N/A N/A 180.4 N/A N/A Maui 213.4 N/A N/A 199.7 N/A N/A Molokai 120.0 N/A N/A 126.5 N/A N/A Lanai 555.2 N/A N/A 455.4 N/A N/A Kauai 195.0 N/A N/A 185.6 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 181.2 N/A N/A 164.8 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 88.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,797.1 N/A N/A 1,817.4 ³ N/A 4 N/A Total by air 1,797.1 N/A N/A 1,817.4 N/A N/A Oahu 1,397.0 N/A N/A 1,518.3 N/A N/A Maui 1,782.8 N/A N/A 1,763.3 N/A N/A Molokai 678.5 N/A N/A 920.0 N/A N/A Lanai 2,539.5 N/A N/A 2,317.4 N/A N/A Kauai 1,649.3 N/A N/A 1,675.8 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 1,567.4 N/A N/A 1,572.9 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 420.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. 3/ January-June 2021 visitor spending by island statistics have been revised.

4/ July year-to-date 2020 visitor spending by island statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

JULY 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,580.7 1,695.2 -6.8 6,599.6 ³ 10,553.0 -37.5 Total by air 1,580.7 1,695.2 -6.8 6,599.6 10,524.0 -37.3 Oahu 633.8 749.4 -15.4 2,692.7 4,774.0 -43.6 Maui 504.0 506.0 -0.4 2,233.9 3,112.8 -28.2 Molokai 2.2 2.9 -25.1 12.42 21.5 -42.2 Lanai 15.3 14.3 7.7 55.4 73.9 -25.1 Kauai 191.2 201.3 -5.0 606.1 1,165.0 -48.0 Hawaii Island 234.1 221.3 5.8 999.2 1,376.8 -27.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 29.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,227,155 8,878,983 -7.3 35,658,276 54,121,582 -34.1 Total by air 8,227,155 8,878,983 -7.3 35,658,276 53,770,763 -33.7 Oahu 3,547,133 4,199,147 -15.5 14,924,453 24,879,137 -40.0 Maui 2,362,031 2,373,873 -0.5 11,187,085 14,616,997 -23.5 Molokai 18,109 24,217 -25.2 98,196 170,360 -42.4 Lanai 27,635 25,698 7.5 121,546 158,783 -23.5 Kauai 980,469 1,033,431 -5.1 3,264,666 6,178,662 -47.2 Hawaii Island 1,291,778 1,222,617 5.7 6,062,331 7,766,825 -21.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 350,820 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 879,551 995,210 -11.6 3,631,400 6,166,392 -41.1 Total by air 879,551 995,210 -11.6 3,631,400 6,089,357 -40.4 Oahu 453,654 598,986 -24.3 1,773,528 3,624,222 -51.1 Maui 282,715 307,834 -8.2 1,266,870 1,830,367 -30.8 Molokai 3,202 6,665 -52.0 13,497 37,902 -64.4 Lanai 6,042 9,190 -34.3 23,885 51,783 -53.9 Kauai 115,946 139,157 -16.7 361,668 825,696 -56.2 Hawaii Island 149,372 173,899 -14.1 635,234 1,054,260 -39.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 77,036 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,392 286,419 -7.3 168,199 255,290 -34.1 Total by air 265,392 286,419 -7.3 168,199 253,636 -33.7 Oahu 114,424 135,456 -15.5 70,398 117,354 -40.0 Maui 76,195 76,577 -0.5 52,769 68,948 -23.5 Molokai 584 781 -25.2 463 804 -42.4 Lanai 891 829 7.5 573 749 -23.5 Kauai 31,628 33,336 -5.1 15,399 29,145 -47.2 Hawaii Island 41,670 39,439 5.7 28,596 36,636 -21.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 1,655 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.35 8.92 4.8 9.82 8.78 11.9 Total by air 9.35 8.92 4.8 9.82 8.83 11.2 Oahu 7.82 7.01 11.5 8.42 6.86 22.6 Maui 8.35 7.71 8.3 8.83 7.99 10.6 Molokai 5.66 3.63 55.6 7.28 4.49 61.9 Lanai 4.57 2.80 63.6 5.09 3.07 66.0 Kauai 8.46 7.43 13.9 9.03 7.48 20.6 Hawaii Island 8.65 7.03 23.0 9.54 7.37 29.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.55 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 192.1 190.9 0.6 185.1 ³ 195.0 -5.1 Total by air 192.1 190.9 0.6 185.1 195.7 -5.4 Oahu 178.7 178.5 0.1 180.4 191.9 -6.0 Maui 213.4 213.1 0.1 199.7 213.0 -6.2 Molokai 120.0 119.8 0.1 126.5 126.1 0.3 Lanai 555.2 554.6 0.1 455.4 465.6 -2.2 Kauai 195.0 194.8 0.1 185.6 188.5 -1.5 Hawaii Island 181.2 181.0 0.1 164.8 177.3 -7.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 82.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,797.1 1,703.4 5.5 1,817.4 ³ 1,711.4 6.2 Total by air 1,797.1 1,703.4 5.5 1,817.4 1,728.3 5.2 Oahu 1,397.0 1,251.1 11.7 1,518.3 1,317.2 15.3 Maui 1,782.8 1,643.7 8.5 1,763.3 1,700.6 3.7 Molokai 678.5 435.4 55.8 920.0 566.6 62.4 Lanai 2,539.5 1,550.8 63.8 2,317.4 1,427.8 62.3 Kauai 1,649.3 1,446.8 14.0 1,675.8 1,410.9 18.8 Hawaii Island 1,567.4 1,272.8 23.1 1,572.9 1,306.0 20.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 376.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism