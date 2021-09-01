Kuker-Ranken (KR) Announces the Appointment of Brady Reisch, KR’s Virtual Design/Construction (VDC) Specialist

BReisch at KR KR Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuker-Ranken (KR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brady Reisch, KR’s Virtual Design/Construction (VDC) specialist with the mission to assist AEC firms, surveyors, civil engineers and inspection teams to fully realize the potential of their unmanned/drone systems in various operations.

Starting in the AEC industry in his teen years, Brady Reisch has been a Lead Draftsman since 2014, working for a Las Vegas architectural firm. In 2016, Brady Reisch became an early adopter of UAS, obtaining his FAA 107 certification shortly after the FAA announced the 107 program. One of the drone industry’s top resources and a highly experienced instructor in unmanned aerial systems, Brady joins KR after having been Enterprise Service Lead at Autel Robotics, where he worked daily with enterprise and commercial users of UAS technology.

Brady is highly skilled and experienced with CAD, engineering, and virtual construction tools such as Leica Infinity, Cyclone, Pix4D product line, AutoDesk’s suite of tools with a deep knowledge of Revit and other tools required for architects, engineers, and construction workflows. Brady has been instrumental in beta testing various software tools, and is particularly proficient in site-scan tablet tools such as the DTResearch products loaded with Dot3D products. He also brings a deep knowledge of Reality Capture to KR, and is skilled at using precision tools on jobsites. Brady is also a highly experienced instructor, having been training UAS for Sundance Media Group over the past four years.

Whether photogrammetry, high definition scanning, post-processing software, or flying drones, visualization of jobsites and cross-industry conversations are his primary areas of expertise.

“I’m very excited to be a member of the KR Team,” says Brady. “KR has been in the business of supplying and informing AEC for over 90 years, and their deep training programs for customers and continuing education for employees allows me to grow while providing precision knowledge to our customers. Kuker-Ranken is able to offer their clients the best solutions-focused products from providers across the industry including training, information, updates, product partnering, or solutions-focused output.”

Kuker-Ranken appoints Brady Reisch as VDC Specialist and the KR team is eager for clients to meet him.

“KR is deeply excited to have Brady join the Kuker-Ranken team team as Kuker-Ranken experiences significant growth, as we build out our product lines and service offerings” said Robert Lycke Jr., President of Kuker-Ranken “With transformative product offerings, qualified staff, and appropriate partnerships, we are paving the way for the AEC, survey, and inspection services to access and experience the best in client services available within the industries we serve.Most importantly, we expect Brady to contribute to our nearly 100-year history in ‘A Tradition in Precision’.”

Although Brady works out of the Las Vegas Kuker-Ranken location, he may often be found at other stores, field training, or on social media where he frequently answers industry questions and freely shares his knowledge with other industry members.

More about Kuker-Ranken (KR) Incorporated

(KR) has been a provider of Architectural, Engineering, Construction, Survey Equipment and Supplies Since 1928. We are Authorized Dealers for numerous

companies such as: Leica-Geosystems, Hewlett-Packard, Oce', Dietzgen, DJI, Autel, Microdrones, Emlid, and other precision products. With seven stores across the western USA, we have a large inventory available for same or next day delivery as well as UPS for customers outside of our delivery area. KR is proud to be able to deliver precision products nationwide reach including robotics products, software, and training, KR is able to offer total solutions in the precision, accuracy, and measurement verticals.

For more: https://www.krinc.net/

Questions, please contact David Thomas: dthomas@krinc.net