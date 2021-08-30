THE BIG RIDE, virtual or IRL - BEAT CHILDHOOD CANCER
NONPROFIT FUNDING RESEARCH IN REAL TIME - JOIN US FOR THE BIG RIDE IN COLORADO (JOIN VIRTUALLY) 350 BIG MILES LET'S GO!DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BIG RIDE: 350-MILE LIVE RIDE THROUGH COLORADO KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 9TH - Ride or donate to bring more hope to kids fighting cancer
One out of 285 kids will receive a cancer diagnosis by the time they turn 20. That’s about 46 kids a day. Yet, pediatric cancer research receives only 4% of federal cancer funding. Kids are not just “little adults” - they need care designed to treat their unique cancer for better outcomes and quality of life after treatment. The best way to accelerate the path to a cure is to fund more research. Certain childhood cancers, like AML, are especially lethal and underfunded. Funding for kid’s cancer research is scarce and relies on foundations like WillStrong to fill funding gaps.
After it’s launch, WillStrong Cancer Foundation donated $100,000 in 2020 in support of critical research at the Children’s Hospital Colorado. Our plans for 2021 include continued funding and awareness campaigns. Research for AML lags despite it being one of the most lethal childhood cancers. Advances in pediatric research benefit the cancer population at large. That’s why we launched THE BIG RIDE, followed by THE BIG PARTY AND YOU’RE INVITED! Don’t ride? Join us virtually! There is a lot happening in this world and feeling helpless is part of the problem. BE PART OF A SOLUTION. Keeping research and dollars here in Colorado you know your participation will have an IMMEDIATE AND TANGIBLE result on winning the battle with childhood cancer.
ABOUT WillStrong Cancer Foundation
Will Maniatis, a Lone Tree, CO teen, lost his 14-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in early 2020. Will’s wish was to bring more awareness to pediatric cancer research with the goals of bringing better treatment and more hope to other young cancer fighters. Our mission at WillStrong is to bring more precise and effective treatments to children, teens and young adults diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other high-risk leukemia through funding research close to home in Colorado.
Leadership
The WillStrong Cancer Foundation is a registered 501 (c)(3) public charity governed by volunteer trustees and a volunteer advisory board including (names and affiliation of any influential board members…) Claudia Maniatis serves as WillStrong Cancer Foundation’s CEO.
