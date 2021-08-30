RADICAL NUN IN REDWOOD CITY COMMUNITY BATTLED GANG MEMBERS TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE
A MILE FROM THE RICHEST NEIGHBORHOOD IN AMERICA, A COMMUNITY BATTLED GANG MEMBERS TO KEEP CHILDREN IN THEIR COMMUNITY SAFEREDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siena Youth Center credited with helping reduce neighborhood violence and gang recruitment at press conference August 31 at 10:00am Sister Christina Heltsley, St Francis Center Executive Director Captain Christina Corpus, San Mateo Law Enforcement Officer Andrea Hernandez, St Francis Center resident Children from the Siena Youth Center B-Roll of Sister Christina Heltsley, Captain Christina Corpus, and Andrea Hernandez. Video available for download through the YouTube link's description. WHAT: Press Conference to Hail Reducing Gang Violence via a Community Youth Center
Ten years ago, Redwood City’s St Francis Center in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood was overrun by gangs who flashed their colors, peddled drugs, and committed violence with impunity. The gangs regularly recruited neighborhood kids as young as eight as “look-outs,” then drug runners, and ultimately, full-fledged gang members. In this predominantly Latinx community dubbed “Little Mexico in the heart of Silicon Valley, parents knew they were losing the hearts and minds of their children to gangs and needed to find an alternative.
Working with St Francis Center Executive Director, Sister Christina Heltsley, they decided to build the Siena Youth Center to provide a haven for children afterschool and during the summer months. The youth center celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and has had a tremendous affect not only on the children, but on the entire community. In the first year alone, violence decreased 19% percent in the neighborhood and today, gang recruitment is almost nonexistent – a testament to a radical nun and a community that rejected the status quo.
But it wasn’t always that way. Before the Siena Youth Center opened, children had few choices after school. As a predominantly working-poor neighborhood, parents often work two and three jobs. Children were left alone for hours and either had to stay in their small apartments or play on the dangerous neighborhood streets. If they went outside, they were followed and influenced by gang members.
Christina Corpus, a law enforcement Captain in San Mateo County, saw the violence and gangs first-hand as a member of the community policing unit. “Fifteen years ago, the neighborhood was a big problem for local law enforcement. There were a lot of calls for service and a lot of arrests for drugs and gang violence.” North Fair Oaks resident Andrea Hernandez, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years, was affiliated with a gang by the time she was 13. “As a teenager, I regularly saw gang violence, drive-bys, drug use and fights – it was scary. I grew up with gang members and didn’t realize my life was at risk until I had a gun pointed at me and my sister.”
When the youth center first opened, there was a lot of push back from the gangs. The gangs knew the center would cut off their recruitment pipeline and were mad. They graffitied the building, stabbed an innocent bystander walking near the center, and regularly intimidated neighbors. Despite all this, the youth center, Sister Christina, and the neighborhood persevered.
Today, the Siena Youth Center and the neighborhood are thriving. Gang activity has been severely suppressed and gang recruitment has been shut down. Sister Christina says, “Every day 180 children are actively involved in the youth center and in being kids. All of our children have a safe place to go after school to participate in activities like art projects, chess matches, culturally sensitive cooking classes, music lessons, and to get help with schoolwork.”
Captain Corpus notes, “The community has changed drastically. Crime and violence have dropped. Children are more vibrant, and you see them playing on the streets and taking walks with their families.” Hernandez, who now has a 10 year-old son who attends the youth center said, “It’s a 180 degree change from when I was growing up. I now feel comfortable having my son ride his bike outside or walk to school on his own.”
WHY: Combined with the myriad services offered in the St Francis Center community, including affordable housing, a school, food pantry, clothing closet, community gardens, and more – the youth center is a model that has lifted-up the entire community. Across the United States, youth centers are credited with improving student learning, boosting school attendance, and developing student’s foundational skills like improving decision making and reducing risky behavior. The Siena Youth Center is achieving all this and more, while becoming the heart and soul of the St Francis Center community. $250K Needed to Cover Youth Center Expenses But running the Siena Youth Center is expensive with annual costs totaling over $250K. For the past two years, families have not been charged the normal nominal participation fees due to the impact of the pandemic. However, this year, Sister Christina is asking the community to help her raise $250K to cover the costs of running the youth center, so she can continue to waive all fees and maintain the size and quality of the youth program.
“We are asking the community to support our critical mission at the Siena Youth Center. We know the youth center is a gamechanger for our community, especially for our children. It saves lives, it allows children to be children, it provide support and structure, and opens doors. It is a model that absolutely works and one that lifts our children and entire community up.”
To donate, go to St Francis Center.
Press Conference Details:
DATE: Tuesday, August 31, 2021
TIME: 10:00 AM
WHERE: Siena Youth Center, 2625 Marlborough Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
WHO: Sister Christina Heltsley, St Francis Center Executive Director Captain Christina Corpus, San Mateo Law Enforcement Officer Andrea Hernandez, St Francis Center resident
VISUALS: Opportunity to view the outside and inside of Siena Youth Center; Saint Francis Center neighborhood and tour of various service locations, including school, food pantry, etc.
CONTACT: Sister Christina, St Francis Center(650) 759-3105 schristina@aol.com
Jennifer Van Every, PRxDigital(408) 655-6571 jennifer_vanevery@prxdigital.com About St Francis Center Since the nonprofit was founded in 1986, the St Francis Center has evolved to meet the needs of Redwood City families as the cost of living has risen and affordable housing has become a thing of the past. In addition to the providing essential services, the organization now includes the new 10,000 sq. foot St Francis Center, Siena Youth Center, Holy Family School, and eight apartment buildings for low-income families.
Terry M Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-0962
email us here