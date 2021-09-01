The Women And Manufacturing Podcast Welcomes New Host Lydia Di Liello
Lydia Di Liello joins The WAM Podcast Team as a New Host to Interview Women in Manufacturing and Business
The opportunity to discuss the paths women on such an established and well-respected forum as The WAM Podcast, fulfills one of my major career goals”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydia Di Liello, CEO and Founder of Capital Pricing Consultants, joins The WAM Podcast as its newest show host to interview women in manufacturing and business about their professional and personal journeys, where guests share their experiences and expertise for the benefit of listeners and viewers in their own career and individual development. Lydia is a well-known and widely respected public speaker who has led executive forums, conferences, and workshops worldwide. Her articles are frequently published in trade and professional journals. She holds an MBA from Youngstown State University and was recently named as the only pricing consultant for the prestigious PROS to KNOW award for the second year in a row from Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazine https://www.sdcexec.com/awards/article/21120597/supply-demand-chain-executive-celebrates-the-20th-annual-pros-to-know-winners .
— Lydia Di Liello
"The opportunity to discuss the paths women have taken and their personal and professional experiences, along with sharing my own on such an established and well-respected forum as The WAM Podcast, fulfills one of my major career goals, and I am very grateful to launch this on September 1st, 2021. My first guest is Rachel Snyder, a staff writer for the Gen Z division of T.R. Cutler, Inc., who discusses how business and industry can reach the Gen Z pool of future employees. I look forward to many more insightful interviews as I contribute to this informative body of work," said Di Liello.
"The WAM Podcast continues to expand its host line-up of professional women who can engage in powerful conversations with women professionals to help other women in their careers gain key knowledge for their own progress. We are honored to have Lydia join our team of exceptional hosts who can engage both the guest and the listener in a way that helps everyone who is part of the conversation," said Lew Weiss, Founder of the podcast network.
Lydia joins The WAM Podcast hosts Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute and the President of Blue Silk Consulting
Host of the WAM Podcast, and Frances Brunelle, Founder of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc. JacketMediaCo produces The WAM Podcast with a rotating slate of hosts, Manufacturing Talk Radio with Lew Weis and Tim Grady, Hazard Girls with Emily Soloby, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman, and Manufacturing Partnerships - Making Waves with John Kennedy, CEO of the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Partnership. It also publishes Manufacturing Outlook, a free monthly ezine covering the outlook for several of the manufacturing industry sectors and well as leading developments in technology and security.
Lew Weiss hosts his own show, Manufacturing Talk Radio, along with Tim Grady, who have been working together for more than 25 years and broadcasting since 2013. He is also the president of All Metals and Forge Group, a manufacturer of open die forgings and seamless rolled rings for machinery building, aerospace, defense, and other heavy industry applications.
