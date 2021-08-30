ModiHealth introduces New Health Memberships with Wellness Streaming Service + Health App
Monthly health membership to the ModiHealth platform includes secure telehealth virtual sessions, valuable online tools and resources, health app & more!
This Concierge Health Membership is support in the palm of your hand, whether you are looking for a nutritious meal, your next workout, or virtual care.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Psychological Association has noted that one year after the beginning of the pandemic, the general population is dealing with the negative effects of weight gain, increased alcohol consumption, sleep problems, increased depression and anxiety as well as general health issues. ModiHealth is focused on getting individuals back on track and provides personalized expert-led whole-person health and wellness care that gets to the root cause of symptoms and provides an integrative and holistic solution to get and stay healthy. The ModiHealth Concierge Health Membership delivers a straightforward way for customers to have all-the-time access to live virtual care, and the ModiHealth streaming service + health app for a monthly fee.
— ModiHealth co-founder and CEO Dr. Rachel Eva Dew
“Our goal is to provide ongoing care, support and resources on our virtual platform, helping people achieve their best possible health and wellbeing. Easy access to a personalized program through our memberships as well as expert guidance helps improve the success rate people experience because of better motivation, guidance, knowledge, and engagement,” says ModiHealth co-founder and CEO Dr. Rachel Eva Dew. “This Concierge Health Membership is support in the palm of your hand, whether you are looking for a nutritious meal, your next workout, or virtual care.”
The following is included in the ModiHealth Concierge Health Membership.
1. One-on-one whole-person health and wellbeing support from a holistic care team:
● 6 or 12 months of virtual care (depending on package)
● Intake & assessment
● Two virtual visits with your holistic doctor or functional medicine practitioner
● Two virtual visits with your health coach
● Two virtual visits with your functional fitness coach trainer
● Two virtual visits with your life coach
● Ongoing support through messaging with your care team
● Care team collaboration for whole-person care approach to your health needs
2. Wellness Streaming Service + Health App: Unlimited access to the constantly expanding collection of on-demand streaming classes designed to offer in-depth guidance on a variety of specific health and wellness topics, including:
● Classes including, Yoga, Pilates, boot camps, meditation, guided visualization, mindfulness, natural and alternative health, mental health, functional fitness, personal development, natural and alternative medicine, stress reduction & stress management, spiritual growth, therapeutic fitness, healthy cooking, injury prevention/reduction
● My Plan feature & Health App: Users can create a custom plan for goals and needs with a personalized and individualized user page. This includes:
● Personalized workout program as well as goal-oriented fitness challenges
● Health risk assessment testing (evaluation & reporting), blood panel and genetic / DNA testing/integration, and disease management
● A personal health record, 3D weight loss (before & after morphing app.), and wearable integration: Fitbit, Garmin, and MyZone (others coming soon)
● Personalized nutrition programs that includes over 3,600 meals and recipes in many different popular nutrition plans such as paleo, vegetarian, low carb, etc. Users can also select food preferences and exclusion to allow our users to select the flavors and spices they enjoy in health-based recipes
● Goal setting and progress tracking
● Daily inspirational articles & videos to support your unique health and wellness journey
3. Access to ALL ModiHealth Programs: ModiHealth programs help support users by providing education and building a definitive path to achieving specific health goals by step-by-step content and actionable steps. Programs include Whole Person Wellness & Detox 4-Week Program, Mindfulness Program, Stress Reduction Program, Transform 12-week Program and more.
ModiHealth is offering two Concierge Health Membership options for six or 12 months.
The 6-month plan for more, visit modiht.com. Take charge of your health and wellness every day with a Concierge Health Membership. ModiHealth provides every type of care on one convenient platform.
About ModiHealth:
Founded in 2016 by double-board certified Doctor of Natural and Integrative Medicine, Rachel Eva Dew, DNM and Neurologist/Engineer Randall Wright, MD., ModiHealth is the only integrative whole-person virtual care platform on the market offering access to every type of practitioner, including holistic, natural, and functional doctors, along with nutritionists, mental health practitioners, health and life coaches, personal trainers, and more. ModiHealth is the only online platform that offers a whole-person integrative care approach through real-time virtual care consultations, in addition to concierge health memberships, an on-demand wellness streaming service + health app. The extensive ModiHealth platform includes providers, practitioners, and wellness professionals in traditional medical care and integrative, holistic, functional, alternative, and mental health care. Plus, find nutrition experts, wellness coaches, fitness trainers, and more! Users can expand their wellness and well-being through on-demand support from a health streaming service, memberships and specialized programs. Discover the future of optimized virtual health and wellness at modiht.com ModiHealth: Better health starts now!
